Westchester Collaborative Theater Presents Hudson Valley New Voices Festival

From May 20 through June 20 Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) is presenting its inaugural Hudson Valley New Voices (HVNV) Festival, a trio of programs showcasing new works by new voices young people, seniors, and persons of color.

On Thursday, May 20 through Sunday, May 23, WCT will present Gen Z Outloud, virtual readings of plays written by young playwrights (ages 13 20), the first in the three-part HVNV series. HVNV continues June 4-6 with Vintage Voices, featuring dramatic works by seniors. The festival concludes June 18 20 with Voices of Color, original plays by POC artists.

WCT Executive Director Alan Lutwin and Nathan Flower are co-producers. Flower is directing Gen Z Outloud.The 14 plays for Gen Z Outloud were selected from a wealth of plays submitted by local youths. WCT reached out to high schools, colleges and youth groups in the Hudson Valley region for submissions.

We are so excited to have these emerging writers share their work with WCT, says Lutwin. The plays are bold, provocative, raw and bursting with emotion. They tackle topics affecting young people as well as issues impacting the aged including dementia.

These are among the voices we will be seeing on stage in the years to come, says Flower.Gen Z Outloud will be broadcast Thursday, May 20, Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22 and Sunday May 23 at 8 pm and on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23 at 3 pm.

All tickets are $15. Visit: https://wctgenz.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets or call (914) 263-4953