The Play Group Theatre to Present TWELFTH NIGHT

Get swept away by Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identity, music and the madness of love, right here on the PGT Mainstage!

Oct. 18, 2021  

If music be the food of love, play on!

On an island where everyone's in love with someone, (but no one's in love with the someone who loves them back,) a sea-drenched stranger arrives and unexpectedly unleashes the chaotic and transformative power of love. Wild, surprising, fierce and funny, Twelfth Night finds new life on the PGT stage this season.

Tickets Please review our Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>

Performances:

Saturday, November 13 @ 8pm
Sunday, November 14 @ 2pm
Saturday, November 20 @ 8pm
Sunday, November 21 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

Twelfth Night

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Jill Abusch
Fight Choreography by Keith Michael Pinault
Music Composition by James Powers and Dave Hentz
Music Direction by Eli Gonzalez
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Sound Design by Aiden Dreskin

Box office ticket sales are now open.
Tickets available online soon.

Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12


