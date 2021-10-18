The Play Group Theatre to Present TWELFTH NIGHT

If music be the food of love, play on!

On an island where everyone's in love with someone, (but no one's in love with the someone who loves them back,) a sea-drenched stranger arrives and unexpectedly unleashes the chaotic and transformative power of love. Wild, surprising, fierce and funny, Twelfth Night finds new life on the PGT stage this season.

Get swept away by Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identity, music and the madness of love, right here on the PGT Mainstage!

Tickets Please review our Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>

Performances:

Saturday, November 13 @ 8pm

Sunday, November 14 @ 2pm

Saturday, November 20 @ 8pm

Sunday, November 21 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage

One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

Twelfth Night

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Jill Abusch

Fight Choreography by Keith Michael Pinault

Music Composition by James Powers and Dave Hentz

Music Direction by Eli Gonzalez

Set Design by Steven Abusch

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Sound Design by Aiden Dreskin

Box office ticket sales are now open.

Tickets available online soon.

Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12