The Play Group Theatre Presents HONK!
This tuneful, witty retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's The Ugly Duckling is an enchanting comic musical for the entire family!
The Play Group Theatre presents HONK! A different kind of musical full of fowl fun!
Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping.
Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be.
Performances
Saturday, December 10 @ 8pm
Sunday, December 11 @ 2pm
Saturday, December 17 @ 8pm
Sunday, December 18 @ 2pm
The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions
Honk!
Book and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe
Music by George Stiles
Directed by Ilana Abusch
Music Direction by Zachary Kellogg
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Boxoffice ticket sales are now available.
Tickets available online soon.
Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12