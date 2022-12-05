The Play Group Theatre presents HONK! A different kind of musical full of fowl fun!

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping.

Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be.

This tuneful, witty retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's The Ugly Duckling is an enchanting comic musical for the entire family!

Tickets

Performances

Saturday, December 10 @ 8pm

Sunday, December 11 @ 2pm

Saturday, December 17 @ 8pm

Sunday, December 18 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage

One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

Honk!

Book and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe

Music by George Stiles

Directed by Ilana Abusch

Music Direction by Zachary Kellogg

Set Design by Steven Abusch

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Boxoffice ticket sales are now available.

Tickets available online soon.

Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12