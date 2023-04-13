The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents Its 3rd Annual 10x10 FEST 10-Minute Plays By 10 Playwrights For 10 Dollars!
This fun play festival includes 10 ten-minute plays and features playwrights exclusively from the Hudson Valley.
The New Deal Creative Arts Center will produce its 3rd Annual 10x10 Fest April 21 & 22, 2023. This fun play festival includes 10 ten-minute plays and features playwrights exclusively from the Hudson Valley. New Deal has assembled close to 30 actors from the area to perform in a variety of 10-minute plays under the direction of Teresa Gasparini and Melissa Matthews.
New Deal is privileged to present the following 10-minute plays for its 2023 festival:
A Wake by Brian Petti
Apophenia by Terrence Dwyer
Charlie by Beth Polsky
Cliche by Keith Whalen
Going Down by Teresa Gasparini
Meter Maid McGee by Dwight E. Watson
Sugar by Jennifer O'Grady
Sunday/new.jersey by Jill Maynard
Ten-Minute Session by Lance Turner
The Waiting Room by David Simpatico
Join The New Deal Creative Arts Center at Oakwood Friends School's Spencer Family Theatre for two-nights of short plays that will have you thoroughly entertained. Performances are Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm and Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. All seats are just $10!
Oakwood Friends School - Spencer Family Theatre
22 Spackenkill Road Poughkeepsie, NY
Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm
Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm
Tickets: Click Here