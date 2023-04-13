Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents Its 3rd Annual 10x10 FEST 10-Minute Plays By 10 Playwrights For 10 Dollars!

This fun play festival includes 10 ten-minute plays and features playwrights exclusively from the Hudson Valley.

Apr. 13, 2023  

The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents Its 3rd Annual 10x10 FEST 10-Minute Plays By 10 Playwrights For 10 Dollars!

The New Deal Creative Arts Center will produce its 3rd Annual 10x10 Fest April 21 & 22, 2023. This fun play festival includes 10 ten-minute plays and features playwrights exclusively from the Hudson Valley. New Deal has assembled close to 30 actors from the area to perform in a variety of 10-minute plays under the direction of Teresa Gasparini and Melissa Matthews.

New Deal is privileged to present the following 10-minute plays for its 2023 festival:

A Wake by Brian Petti
Apophenia by Terrence Dwyer
Charlie by Beth Polsky
Cliche by Keith Whalen
Going Down by Teresa Gasparini
Meter Maid McGee by Dwight E. Watson
Sugar by Jennifer O'Grady
Sunday/new.jersey by Jill Maynard
Ten-Minute Session by Lance Turner
The Waiting Room by David Simpatico

Join The New Deal Creative Arts Center at Oakwood Friends School's Spencer Family Theatre for two-nights of short plays that will have you thoroughly entertained. Performances are Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm and Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. All seats are just $10!

Oakwood Friends School - Spencer Family Theatre
22 Spackenkill Road Poughkeepsie, NY

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm
Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm

Tickets: Click Here




Penguin Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Season Photo
Penguin Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Season
Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of Joe Brancato, founding Artistic Director, and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director, has announced its 2023 season -- the professional company's 45th -- will kick off April 14.
The Schoolhouse Theater to Reopen With John Logans RED Photo
The Schoolhouse Theater to Reopen With John Logan's RED
The Schoolhouse Theater will officially reopen on April 14, 2023 with John Logan's Red.
Westchester Collaborative Theaters MUSIC IN THE BOX Series to Feature Return Appearance By Photo
Westchester Collaborative Theater's MUSIC IN THE BOX Series to Feature Return Appearance By Alexis Cole
On Saturday, April 29, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will feature internationally renowned jazz vocalist, Alexis Cole at 7:30pm. The theme for the evening will be “Girl Talk: Music of Women Songwriters from The Great American Songbook and Beyond.”
SNL Vocalist Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez To Appear At The Emelin, April 22 Photo
SNL Vocalist Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez To Appear At The Emelin, April 22
Rock n' soul will rule the night on Saturday, April 22 at 8:00 pm as Christine Ohlman, the flashy, gritty platinum-blonde 'Beehive Queen,' who is the longtime vocalist with NBC's Saturday Night Live Band, brings Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez to The Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck for “THE QUEEN MEETS THE KINGS,” teaming with legendary Billy Joel drummer Liberty Devitto & The Slim Kings in a night of roots-driven, soulful rock n' roll that will spotlight songs from their recordings, including Ohlman's latest, 

More Hot Stories For You


Penguin Rep Theatre Announces 2023 SeasonPenguin Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Season
April 11, 2023

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of Joe Brancato, founding Artistic Director, and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director, has announced its 2023 season -- the professional company's 45th -- will kick off April 14.
The Schoolhouse Theater to Reopen With John Logan's REDThe Schoolhouse Theater to Reopen With John Logan's RED
April 10, 2023

The Schoolhouse Theater will officially reopen on April 14, 2023 with John Logan's Red.
Westchester Collaborative Theater's MUSIC IN THE BOX Series to Feature Return Appearance By Alexis ColeWestchester Collaborative Theater's MUSIC IN THE BOX Series to Feature Return Appearance By Alexis Cole
April 9, 2023

On Saturday, April 29, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will feature internationally renowned jazz vocalist, Alexis Cole at 7:30pm. The theme for the evening will be “Girl Talk: Music of Women Songwriters from The Great American Songbook and Beyond.”
Edie Falco Will Lead Workshop Readings of BRAT Directed by Bob BalabanEdie Falco Will Lead Workshop Readings of BRAT Directed by Bob Balaban
April 3, 2023

Penguin Rep Theatre and Veterans Repertory Theater have announced multiple workshop readings of Brat, a new play by Army veteran Jason Pizzarello. The readings take place at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY from April 14-16.
Deadline Extended For Submissions For Young Playwrights FestivalDeadline Extended For Submissions For Young Playwrights Festival
April 3, 2023

Budding writers in Rockland high schools are being invited to compose and submit 10-minute plays to a competition co-sponsored by two professional theatres, Penguin Rep Theatre and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, this spring in the newly launched Stephen H. Grant High School Student Playwriting Festival. 
share