The Little Theatre in Rochester Hosts LITTLE IN THE LOT Event
The outdoor dining experience takes place in The Little's Winthrop Street parking lot.
For the first time since mid-March The Little is hosting an event at 240 East Avenue. Little in the Lot - an outdoor dining experience in The Little's Winthrop Street parking lot - debuts 7 p.m. Friday, August 14. The inclement weather date is Saturday, August 15.
Due to limited space, there are only 35 tickets available. Tickets are $35 each, and go on sale at shopthelittle.org at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Along with an outdoor bar, concessions, and food from The Little Cafe - served to tables physically distanced across The Little's lot - there will be live entertainment. Specifically, music will be provided by The Prestons, a father-daughter duo, followed by a charming indie film, Hearts Beat Loud, about a father-daughter band ("families who rock" is always a winning theme).
Masks are required at Little in the Lot. For the safety of our audience, performers, and staff, no one will be admitted without a mask. Full safety guidelines below.
The Little Theatre and Cafe are committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience. For the safety of staff and guests, please note the following guidelines for attending a "Little in the Lot" event:
- Masks will be required AT ALL TIMES, except when eating or drinking at the purchased reserved table.
- Please do NOT remove your mask to eat or drink when standing or walking. Kindly wait until you are back at your table.
- Please wear a mask fully covering your nose and mouth when arriving at this event, when a Little staff member approaches your table with your food, and when you approach the outdoor Bar/Concessions.
- Do NOT pull down your mask to talk to Little Staff
- Tables are physically-distanced throughout the parking lot. You will only be seated with whomever you bought a ticket with (or solo). Kindly respect the space of others around you and maintain a six-foot distance from any other audience members at all times.
- Bathrooms will be available inside the Little 2-5 building. Please maintain physical distancing when visiting the bathrooms, and wash your hands thoroughly.