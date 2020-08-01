The Little Theatre in Rochester Hosts LITTLE IN THE LOT Event

The outdoor dining experience takes place in The Little's Winthrop Street parking lot.

For the first time since mid-March The Little is hosting an event at 240 East Avenue. Little in the Lot - an outdoor dining experience in The Little's Winthrop Street parking lot - debuts 7 p.m. Friday, August 14. The inclement weather date is Saturday, August 15.

Due to limited space, there are only 35 tickets available. Tickets are $35 each, and go on sale at shopthelittle.org at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Along with an outdoor bar, concessions, and food from The Little Cafe - served to tables physically distanced across The Little's lot - there will be live entertainment. Specifically, music will be provided by The Prestons, a father-daughter duo, followed by a charming indie film, Hearts Beat Loud, about a father-daughter band ("families who rock" is always a winning theme).

Masks are required at Little in the Lot. For the safety of our audience, performers, and staff, no one will be admitted without a mask. Full safety guidelines below.

The Little Theatre and Cafe are committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience. For the safety of staff and guests, please note the following guidelines for attending a "Little in the Lot" event:

Masks will be required AT ALL TIMES, except when eating or drinking at the purchased reserved table.

Please do NOT remove your mask to eat or drink when standing or walking. Kindly wait until you are back at your table.

Please wear a mask fully covering your nose and mouth when arriving at this event, when a Little staff member approaches your table with your food, and when you approach the outdoor Bar/Concessions.

Do NOT pull down your mask to talk to Little Staff

Tables are physically-distanced throughout the parking lot. You will only be seated with whomever you bought a ticket with (or solo). Kindly respect the space of others around you and maintain a six-foot distance from any other audience members at all times.

Bathrooms will be available inside the Little 2-5 building. Please maintain physical distancing when visiting the bathrooms, and wash your hands thoroughly.

