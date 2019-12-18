The Emelin Presents the Very Best in Jazz with Its New Jazz Circle

In announcing its new Jazz Circle, the Emelin renews its commitment to presenting the very best in jazz. The inaugural season presents some of the most respected and acclaimed musicians in the genre performing today, including Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Joe Lovano and two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter Dave Douglas, the three time GRAMMY award winner and principal innovator of jazz guitar John Scofield and jazz trumpeter extraordinaire Dr. Eddie Henderson.

"Always striving to serve the needs of the region, we realized that there's a real demand for more quality jazz," explains Mark D. Ettenger, Emelin Board President. "These guys are all household names, world-class jazz artists, and we're thrilled to welcome them on to our stage."

"Jazz isn't new to the Emelin," says Executive Director, Elliot Fox. The theatre has a long and successful history of presenting great jazz showcasing the talents of such artists as John Pizzarelli, Ann Hampton Callaway, Oleta Adams and later this season 2020 GRAMMY nominee Cyrille Aimée, as well as Swing bands like the Duke Ellington Center for the Arts Big Band, Glen Miller Orchestra and Sammy Miller & The Congregation.

The inaugural season of the Emelin Jazz Circle begins on Saturday, February 1st @ 8pm with Joe Lovano & Dave Douglas Quintet, Sound Prints; an all-star ensemble including pianist Lawrence Fields, bassist Linda Oh (drummer to be announced), performing works inspired by the visionary saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter.



Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Joe Lovano and two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter Dave Douglas were the co-leaders of the renowned SFJAZZ Collective, which paid tribute to living icon Wayne Shorter. The experience was a catalyst that lead the two instrumentalists to conceive Sound Prints. Lovano says, "Sound Prints is a free-flowing, joyous expression of music in the social environment we live in today. We dare to improvise and create music within the music - in a democratic way each piece comes to life on its own."



Jazz Circle continues on Thursday, March 5 with a solo performance by Dave Scofield. One of the principal innovators of modern jazz guitar, Scofield's guitar work has influenced jazz since the late 70's and continues to do so today. Possessor of a very distinctive sound and stylistic diversity, Scofield is a masterful jazz improviser whose music generally falls somewhere between post-bop, funk edged jazz, and R&B. A creative artist of a rare sort, John Scofield is a stylistic chameleon who has forged a consistent, rock-solid aesthetic identity.



The Eddie Henderson Quintet completes the Circle on Thursday, April 16. Led by one of today's top and most original jazz trumpet players, the Quintet includes Mike Clark on drums, bassist Essiett Essiett, Donald Harrison on alto saxophone and pianist Peter Zak. Performing materials from Henderson's most recent album BE COOL, the evening will also include the works of John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, along with ballads and broadways interpretations. Henderson first got worldwide recognition with Herbie Hancock's Mwandishi group during the early '70s, and has since played with such performers as Pharoah Sanders, Art Blakey, Elvin Jones, Johnny Griffin, Slide Hampton, McCoy Tyner, among other greats.



Also appearing at the Emelin this February:



CYRILLE AIMEE

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020 @ 8PM | TICKETS $45/$40/$35

2020 GRAMMY NOMINEE

Critically acclaimed touring and recording artist, French/Dominican vocalist Cyrille Aimée, brings her winsome charm, supple voice and stylistic diversity to perform jazz, swing, pop, Sondheim and more.

Information:



Please visit www.emelin.org for updates

Address: Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts

153 Library Lane, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Email: boxoffice@emelin.org

Phone: 914-698-0098

Box Office Hours: Wed-Fri | 1PM-6PM.

The Emelin Box Office will also open 2 hours prior to any show

The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts is a non-profit organization that has been bringing exciting and diverse performing arts to Westchester for over 45 years, offering a broad spectrum of entertainment appealing to all ages and tastes, attracting audiences from Westchester County and beyond. The Emelin presents world class music of all genres, dance, comedy, and independent film in addition to its family programs.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You