Stepinac Theatre Will Present SOMETHING ROTTEN

Stepinac High School's acclaimed Stepinac Theatre announced today that it will stage Something Rotten!, the hilarious hit Broadway show as its spring musical.

Five performances will be staged on the school's famed Major Bowes Auditorium at 7:00 PM, Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2; Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9 and a special Mother's Day matinee at 2 PM, Sunday, May 10.

Reserved seat ticket prices are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors and children under 12. To order tickets and more information, call (914) 946-4800, Ext. 200, or send e-mail to: theatre@stepinac.org.

As in past Stepinac Theatre productions, the cast will comprise members from the all-boys Stepinac and girls from area high schools who will perform female roles.

The fun-filled, audience-pleasing Something Rotten! is perfect entertainment for the entire family featuring large song and dance numbers. Set in the 1590s in England, it is about two brothers, Nick and Nigel, who are desperate to write the world's first hit musical and stake their claim to theatrical fame. The only problems is that they are stuck in the shadow of a Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard," William Shakespeare himself.

Frank Portanova (Class of '93), who will direct the production, explained: "Something Rotten! is The Producers plus Spamalot plus the Book of Mormon squared! It will be laugh out loud fun for the whole family."

Not coincidentally, two talented brothers, Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, wrote the music and lyrics for Something Rotten! which was nominated for 10 Tony Awards. The book was written by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick.

And the brothers' latest Broadway musical collaboration is Mrs. Doubtfire based on the hit Robin Williams film. The much-anticipated new production will also make its debut this spring on Broadway.

The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience. For more information, visit www.Stepinac.org.





