SOOP Theatre Company Goes Live With Summer Programs

Welcome to SOOP Summer Studio Theatre Live! SOOP will be offering two "Live" productions this summer - SEUSSICAL JR (grades 3 - 8, July 6th - July 25th) directed by John Treacy Egan and OLD FRIENDS...THE MUSIC OF Stephen Sondheim (grades 9 - college, July 27th - August 8th) directed by PAUL ROMANELLO with musical direction by DAN RADZIKOWSKI.

Both will be rehearsed and performed live in the "530 Studios" space, (530 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY), adhering to CDC guidelines with regards to distancing, cleanliness, mask wearing (whenever possible) and a cap on maximum numbers. The final performances will be filmed on the stage and later live streamed for a paying audience!

Go to www.sooptheatre.org or call 212-539-6614 to sign up now - space is limited!

Some of the precautions being put in place include:

maximum number of 12 performers per offering

bandanas purchased by SOOP and issued to each child to wear

social distancing practices whenever possible

daily cleaning of the space

an 8′ x 8′ extension of the main stage

use of ALL studios for holding / dressing rooms

daily temperature checks upon entry

no additional individuals allowed into the space

ALL staff tested for Covid

