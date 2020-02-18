Rogue Theater Festival Now Accepting Submissions
Rogue Theater Festival is now OPEN for submission! Come make a wave at 13th St. Repertory with us this August as we present original works by emerging playwrights for our second year.
Participants will receive:
- Theater space at 13th St. Rep for one performance over the weekend
- Theater space for one tech rehearsal per piece the days beforehand
- Professional Stage Manager to run Lighting and Sound
- Box Office Manager and House Manager
- Professional Assistant Stage Manager to run backstage
- Marketing Services for the festival
- Postcards and Posters
- Free use of set pieces
- FREE professionally recorded video of your show
- 25% of box office sales for your individual show
Submissions are accepted through May 1st and can be sent to roguetheaterfestival@gmail.com. Check out Rogue Theater Festival on Facebook for Rogue Theater Festival Submission Info!