Rogue Theater Festival Now Accepting Submissions

Rogue Theater Festival is now OPEN for submission! Come make a wave at 13th St. Repertory with us this August as we present original works by emerging playwrights for our second year.

Participants will receive:

- Theater space at 13th St. Rep for one performance over the weekend

- Theater space for one tech rehearsal per piece the days beforehand

- Professional Stage Manager to run Lighting and Sound

- Box Office Manager and House Manager

- Professional Assistant Stage Manager to run backstage

- Marketing Services for the festival

- Postcards and Posters

- Free use of set pieces

- FREE professionally recorded video of your show

- 25% of box office sales for your individual show

Submissions are accepted through May 1st and can be sent to roguetheaterfestival@gmail.com. Check out Rogue Theater Festival on Facebook for Rogue Theater Festival Submission Info!





