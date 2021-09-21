ReEntry Theatre Program Presents Listening Party For New Play, STEPPIN' INTO MY SHOES

Join Civic Ensemble's ReEntry Theatre Program and College Initiative Upstate, in partnership with WRFI Community Radio, for a live in-person listening party for "Steppin' Into My Shoes" a new play based on oral history interviews.

Listen to all three parts of this new play with the cast and crew, and join us for a dialogue about the themes in the play, which will broadcast live on WRFI.

Saturday, September 25, 2021

1:30pm

The Cherry ArtSpace

FREE

All attendees are required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. Vaccination cards or Excelsior Pass, along with valid ID (NY State, school ID, etc) are required for entry. Photo of vaccination card is acceptable.

STEPPIN' INTO MY SHOES is a new play created by the ReEntry Theatre Program and College Initiative Upstate based on oral history interviews conducted by and with members of both groups. This three part play, broadcast on WRFI Community Radio, explores the themes of family, harm reduction, and the hopes & dreams of people who have experienced incarceration.