Photos: FIrst Look At SALOMÉ at Old Town Hall in Brewster

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Old Town Hall Theatricals invites audiences to experience Oscar Wilde's haunting masterpiece Salomé in a bold new production directed by local playwright and director Sandra Tica. Set against a world of wealth, power, obsession, and prophecy, Salomé tells the story of a royal court spiraling toward catastrophe as desire, privilege, and truth collide. Wilde's provocative drama remains as unsettling and relevant today as when it first shocked audiences over a century ago.

This immersive Halloween-season production transforms the historic Old Town Hall into a dreamlike landscape of spectacle, suspense, and psychological horror, drawing audiences directly into the play's dark and mesmerizing world.

'Salomé is one of those rare plays that is both deeply unsettling and endlessly fascinating," says director Sandra Tica. "Audiences can expect a world of mystery, spectacle, horror, and dark humor, but also a story that continues to speak to the times we live in. We're thrilled to share this unique Halloween experience with our community."

Performances will run October 15-17, 2026 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM, October 22-24, 2026 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are General Admission: $25. Thursday performances feature reduced-price tickets. Tickets available online and at the door, subject to availability.

The show will perform at Old Town Hall Theater located at 67 Main Street Brewster, NY 10509. For tickets and additional information, visit https://www.culturalartsco.com/ or follow Old Town.



Sky Corradino

Linda Paris, Matteo Rubini and Patrick Deland.

Larry Reina and Patti Hupp

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 14 Days 09 Hrs 28 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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