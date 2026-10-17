Photos: FIrst Look At SALOMÉ at Old Town Hall in Brewster
Director Sandra Tica helms the immersive production, transforming the venue into a landscape of spectacle, suspense, and psychological horror.
Old Town Hall Theatricals invites audiences to experience Oscar Wilde's haunting masterpiece Salomé in a bold new production directed by local playwright and director Sandra Tica. Set against a world of wealth, power, obsession, and prophecy, Salomé tells the story of a royal court spiraling toward catastrophe as desire, privilege, and truth collide. Wilde's provocative drama remains as unsettling and relevant today as when it first shocked audiences over a century ago.
This immersive Halloween-season production transforms the historic Old Town Hall into a dreamlike landscape of spectacle, suspense, and psychological horror, drawing audiences directly into the play's dark and mesmerizing world.
'Salomé is one of those rare plays that is both deeply unsettling and endlessly fascinating," says director Sandra Tica. "Audiences can expect a world of mystery, spectacle, horror, and dark humor, but also a story that continues to speak to the times we live in. We're thrilled to share this unique Halloween experience with our community."
Performances will run October 15-17, 2026 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM, October 22-24, 2026 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are General Admission: $25. Thursday performances feature reduced-price tickets. Tickets available online and at the door, subject to availability.
The show will perform at Old Town Hall Theater located at 67 Main Street Brewster, NY 10509. For tickets and additional information, visit https://www.culturalartsco.com/ or follow Old Town.
Sky Corradino
Linda Paris, Matteo Rubini and Patrick Deland.
Larry Reina and Patti Hupp
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