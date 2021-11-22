Photos: Broadway Training Center Of Westchester To Present Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Broadway Training Center of Westchester, one of the region's premier performing arts schools, will present "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" December 3rd through 5th at Hastings High School in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. The show will feature Award-Winning Ensemble Program Students, Grades 4-12, from Westchester, Rockland, the Bronx, and Connecticut.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning musical is a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, "Matilda" is a joyous girl power romp that will thrill and delight children and adults alike.

"We are thrilled to bring live theater back to BTC with this moving and exhilarating show about a child's ability to inspire others around her and change the world!" said Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos, co-artistic directors of the nonprofit, Hastings-on-Hudson-based program. "It's an inspiring and timeless story about an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand against oppressive forces and takes her destiny into her own hands."

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's exceptional personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing; however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace.

Adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, "Matilda" has won dozens of international awards since its U.K. debut in 2010 and continues to delight audiences worldwide.

With a faculty comprised of working professionals who have performed on Broadway and other top venues, BTC is well known for its high-quality productions and high-impact youth education work. The performance program at BTC is titled Ensemble, and its members are required to take multiple yearlong technique classes, commit to a full year of study in acting, voice, and dance disciplines, and become well-rounded, educated performers. The commitment to training as a beginning professional at BTC is unlike other experiences. Based on the longevity of BTC's nurturing yet rigorous teaching style, many students remain in their training program for anywhere from 4 to 9 years, depending on personal goals around professional aspirations.

The school and its students have won over 90 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble, for 13 consecutive years! In addition, with accolades from Westchester Magazine ("Best Theater Classes in Southern Westchester"), Westchester Family ("Best Children's Theater Company" and "Top 5 Dance Studio"), BroadwayWorld ("Best Dance Studio of The Decade - 2020 Regional Awards"), and a Kids Out and About ("Family Favorite") the BTC productions and stellar programming are not to be missed!

While BTC strives to offer the most professional training available in a highly nurturing environment, its main mission is to encourage responsibility, commitment, collaboration, imagination, generosity, and honesty, using theatre as a vehicle for personal development. Its mantra is "developing character on and off the stage."

BTC's production of "Matilda the Musical" will open at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, December 3rd and 4th, and at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 5th at Hastings High School, 1 Mt Hope Blvd. "Matilda" holds a PG rating.

Tickets are available online at www.BroadwayTraining.com/shows or via the online box office. Advance sales are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors/students. Door sales are $25 for adults, $21 for senior/students. Audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within the last 72 hours. (If multiple unvaccinated children are from the same household, only one test is required.) Children with even one dose of vaccine do not need to be tested when attending the show. And twice vaccinated kids who are still within two weeks of their second vaccination do not need to be tested. Masks are required for all audience members, staff, and performers inside the building. There will be a 1 seat social distancing buffer automatically added between separate parties.

BTC is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

For further information about the performances, including press passes, or BTC's unique classes and programs, contact 914-478-7065 or visit www.BroadwayTraining.com.