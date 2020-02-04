Photo Flash: Westchester Broadway Theatre Presents FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE

In celebration of Black History Month, we pay tribute to Louis Jordan, the 1940s rhythm-and-blues singer, songwriter, and bandleader, whose new approach to jazz paved the way for rock and roll in the 1950s.

Guys Named Moe opens with our hero, Nomax, who is single, broke and drinking his sorrows away while listening to the radio at 5:00 in the morning. Five guys named Moe - Big Moe, Little Moe, Eat Moe, Know Moe and Four-Eyed Moe - emerge from his radio to help him straighten out, ease his broken heart, and sing and dance his way to love!

This joyful, jazzy show is the winner of London's coveted Lawrence Olivier award and was originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh, (Phantom of The Opera, Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, Cats). Set to Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, including, "Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby", "Choo Choo Ch'Boogie" and, "Saturday Night Fish Fry."

Starring: Napoleon M. Douglas as NoMax, Quentin Avery Brown as Eat Moe, Tyler Johnson-Campion as No Moe, Douglas Lyons as 4 eyed Moe, Tony Perry as Big Moe, Isaiah Reynolds as Little Moe. With: John E. Lucas and Markcus Blair.

Directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford, the associate choreographer is Kristyn Pope, Set Design by Steve Loftus, Lighting Design by Andrew Gmoser, Sound Design by Mark Zuckerman, Costumes by Allison Kirstukas, Victor Lukas is the PSM. Lisa Tiso is the Producer.

For more information visit www.BroadwayTheatre.com.





