Penguin Rep Announces Free Readings & Special Event At STAGE, TOO

Penguin Rep Theatre has announced a series of free readings and special events as part of this year's STAGE, TOO in Stony Point, New York.

On Monday, August 12, the series will kick off with FLAWLESS, a new play by John Wooten about a writer and an AI software designer who battle to create the next great play. Described as a cautionary dark comedy about the impending intersection of technology and creativity, FLAWLESS will be read at 7 p.m.

On Monday, August 19, CASTLING, a new play by Anthony Goss, will be read at 7 p.m. CASTLING is about workers at a local tire shop in Newark who play chess as part of their daily morning ritual. But when their longstanding workplace becomes the target of a business takeover, they must scramble to avoid being put in the ultimate checkmate.

There will be a discussion among the actors, author and audience following the readings.

On Monday, September 9, SO, WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE A CRITIC?, an interactive evening with Peter Filichia, will take place at 7 p.m. Is it really fun to attend the theatre night after night after night? Ask Peter Filichia, who has been attending theatre consistently for more than a half-century and has been a reviewer for much more than half that time.

The events are scheduled at Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre located at 7 Crickettown Road. The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

Admission to the readings and special event is free, but reservations are required.

This year's STAGE, TOO events are made possible by the generous support of POSA POSA RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA of Nanuet, New York. Additional events will be announced shortly.

To make reservations or for further information, visit Penguin Rep's website at WWW.PENGUINREP.ORG or call 845-786-2873.

