NIGHT AND DAY Opens at Elmwood Playhouse

Night and Day, Love Lost and Found through the Eyes of Cole Porter opens on Sept 16 and runs through Oct 6.

Tucked away in a Berkshires mansion circa 1930, two couples discover hidden intimacies and face the fragility of their decadent lifestyle under the watchful care of an enigmatic butler. Broadway World hails this musical as "an incredibly beautiful dramatic story..." and this New York Metropolitan area premiere is sure to deliver.

Performances: The show runs from Sept.16 through Oct. 6, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: Standard: $30; Discounted senior, youth military: $27.

Cast: Grace Callahan, Michael Del Valle, Candace Lynn Matthews, Damon Quattrocchi, and Jason Summers.

Credits: Directed by Alan Demovsky; musical direction and musical arrangement by Victoria Casella; choreography by Steven Dougherty; written by Robert Cacioppo with Artie D'Alessio.

Music and lyrics by Cole Porter. Presented by special arrangement with the Cole Porter Estate.

Covid policy: In keeping with the Broadway League guidelines, Elmwood Playhouse has maintained its current mask requirement for all patrons and staff while inside the theatre. However, as of April 30, 2022, we will no longer require proof of vaccination for entry.