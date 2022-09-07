Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NIGHT AND DAY Opens at Elmwood Playhouse

Performances begin on September 16.

Register for Rockland / Westchester News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

Night and Day, Love Lost and Found through the Eyes of Cole Porter opens on Sept 16 and runs through Oct 6.

Tucked away in a Berkshires mansion circa 1930, two couples discover hidden intimacies and face the fragility of their decadent lifestyle under the watchful care of an enigmatic butler. Broadway World hails this musical as "an incredibly beautiful dramatic story..." and this New York Metropolitan area premiere is sure to deliver.

Performances: The show runs from Sept.16 through Oct. 6, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: Standard: $30; Discounted senior, youth military: $27.

Cast: Grace Callahan, Michael Del Valle, Candace Lynn Matthews, Damon Quattrocchi, and Jason Summers.

Credits: Directed by Alan Demovsky; musical direction and musical arrangement by Victoria Casella; choreography by Steven Dougherty; written by Robert Cacioppo with Artie D'Alessio.

Music and lyrics by Cole Porter. Presented by special arrangement with the Cole Porter Estate.

Covid policy: In keeping with the Broadway League guidelines, Elmwood Playhouse has maintained its current mask requirement for all patrons and staff while inside the theatre. However, as of April 30, 2022, we will no longer require proof of vaccination for entry.





More Hot Stories For You


CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester FringeCIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester Fringe
September 6, 2022

The World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, created especially for the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival, opens next week in the glamorous Cristal Palace Spiegeltent. The Vegas-style comedy and variety show was created and directed by the award-winning Matt Morgan. It runs nightly from Tuesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. 
New Queens College Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Asian American Identity, September 28- January 6New Queens College Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Asian American Identity, September 28- January 6
September 1, 2022

A new exhibition at the Godwin-Ternbach Museum at Queens College, Understatements: Lost and Found in Asian America, on view from September 28 through January 6, 2023, will explore the evolving layers of identity represented by the term “Asian American.”
Ali Stroker to Star in Theresa Rebeck's DOWNSTAIRS at Arc StagesAli Stroker to Star in Theresa Rebeck's DOWNSTAIRS at Arc Stages
August 22, 2022

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will present Downstairs as a free presentation, to celebrate the beginning of their 10th anniversary season. The performance will be held at Arc Stages on Saturday, September 10th at 7pm.
TICK, TICK...BOOM!, CINDERELLA and More Announced for Warwick Center For The Performing Arts 2022/23 SeasonTICK, TICK...BOOM!, CINDERELLA and More Announced for Warwick Center For The Performing Arts 2022/23 Season
August 18, 2022

The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, just 55 miles outside of New York City, in its ongoing pursuit of excellence and partnership with the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season.
Hoff-Barthelson Music School Celebrates Great American Music At The Dine The 'Dale TentHoff-Barthelson Music School Celebrates Great American Music At The Dine The 'Dale Tent
August 18, 2022

The music of Bernstein, Ellington, Foster, Sousa and more will be performed by members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School's faculty and adult jazz students during the School's Celebration of Great American Music – two free outdoor concerts at the Dine the 'Dale Tent in downtown Scarsdale.