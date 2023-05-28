Mighty Mystic to Play Father's Day Weekend Show at Buddha Jams

This Father's Day weekend, on Saturday June 17th, beginning at 7pm, Click Here, located at 192 Glen Street in Glen Cove will host a special performance by reggae legend Mighty Mystic. Visit the sprawling facility and let the reggae music fill you with positive vibes in a comfortable environment, inspiring you to unabashedly dance your way to enlightenment. This is an exclusive one time intimate acoustic performance on Long Island by a world renowned music superstar that is not to be missed!

Act fast as an extremely limited number of tickets are available for only $35 NOW at Click Here

Mighty Mystic, is a Jamaican-born, Somerville, Massachusetts-based reggae artist. He is the younger brother to current Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Born in St Elizabeth, Jamaica, he moved to Boston at the age of nine with his family. He began performing as 'Mystic' and broke through with his 2006 single "Riding on the Clouds", which received radio airplay across the East coast of the US.His debut album Wake up the World (2010) included "Revolution", "Riding on the Clouds", "Original Love", and "Slipped Away", with appearances from Shaggy and roots rocker Lutan Fyah.

The Groundbreaking Click Here is blossoming in Glen Cove. Offering visitors an immersive experience designed to enlighten and fill your body, mind, and spirit with lasting positive energy and vibes.

In contrast to a traditional Yoga studio, the brand new expansive 5,000 square foot indoor/outdoor instantly enlightening Buddha Jams Yoga in Glen Cove is far from your average studio. At night Buddha Jams duals as an event space complete with two stages, professional sound, and has an owner who is not only a yoga teacher but an entrepreneur who has also produced massive events, concerts, and music festivals. Buddha Jams prides itself on teaching students to live in a state of consistent communal connection, culture, and spiritual freedom through connection to the self, guided by breath, and explored through music and movement.




SHADOWLAND STAGES is gearing up for the world premiere of Dan Lauria's funny and poignant new play, JUST ANOTHER DAY, on the MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES from June 2nd to June 18th.

Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra Closes Out Season With Performance At Purchase Performing Arts Center

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra closes out its 2022-23 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Recital Hall at the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York.

Penguin Rep Theatre to Present I CHOOSE THE LIGHT: THE MUSIC OF NEIL BERG For One Performance Only

 Penguin Rep Theatre will present I Choose the Light: The Music of Neil Berg for one performance only, Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. in Stony Point, New York.

Penguin Rep Theatre and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Reveal Stephen H. Grant Student Playwright Festival Winning Play Readings

Four local high school students will have their new plays read on May 30 by professional actors as part of the Stephen H. Grant Student Playwrights Festival presented by Penguin Rep Theatre and the Phoenix Theatre Ensemble.


