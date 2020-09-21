Magazzino Italian Art Appoints Dr. Teresa Kittler as 2020-21 Scholar-in-Residence

Magazzino Italian Art has also launched an open call for 2021-22 applications.

Magazzino Italian Art announced today its appointment of Dr. Teresa Kittler as its 2020-21 Scholar-in-Residence. As the third scholar in Magazzino's history to be appointed to this position, Kittler will advance the museum's commitment to supporting new scholarship of Italian postwar and contemporary art.



"We are thrilled to welcome Teresa to the museum's team this fall," said Director Vittorio Calabrese. "This appointment reflects Magazzino's continually expanding research initiatives, dedicated to exploring the nuances of Italian postwar and contemporary art and to further elaborating on how this movement resonates with our current moment."



Kittler's research focuses on artistic practices from 1945 to the present day, with a special interest in Italian postwar art and the work of artists Marisa Merz and Carla Accardi. For the first part of her residency and due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, she will join remotely from the University of York, where she is currently lecturer in Modern and Contemporary Art. As Scholar-in-Residence, Kittler will collaborate with the museum's team on upcoming curatorial programs and will organize the museum's annual lecture series, whose next iteration will consider the many contributions of women artists to current conceptions of postwar Italian art. Kittler will continue her research on artistic responses in Italy in the 1960s and 1970s to habitation, ecology, and newly available synthetic materials using the Olnick Spanu Collection and Magazzino's Research Center, which was established in 2018 and offers an extensive and rapidly growing library, archive, and collection with nearly 5,000 holdings.



"This will be my first extended research trip in the United States and I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Magazzino, exploring the museum's resources, and developing what I hope will be an interesting lecture series next spring," said Teresa Kittler, Magazzino's 2020-21 Scholar-in-Residence.



Magazzino Italian Art has also launched an open call for applications for the 2021-22 Scholar-in-Residence position, continuing the museum's commitment to creating vital opportunities for new research on and critical assessment of Italian postwar and contemporary art. Information on how to apply is available at www.magazzino.art/scholar-in-residence/apply-here.

