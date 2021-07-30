LaChanze, Melissa Errico & More to Join Music Conservatory Of Westchester's 20th Annual Golf & Tennis Classic And Gala

The joy of Broadway is back! The Music Conservatory of Westchester is bringing Broadway stars back to Westchester County on Monday, September 20 for its in-person 20th Annual Golf & Tennis Classic and Gala at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase. The White Plains-based nonprofit community music school is celebrating twenty years of holding this annual fundraiser in a big way with a star-studded roster of Tony Award-celebrated honorees and performers.

Despite a challenging year due to the pandemic, the Conservatory has continued to serve its students through virtual lessons and music therapy services. The music school's rapid transition to online music instruction ensured continuity and ongoing progress for students of all ages and abilities during a time when needed most. The Conservatory looks forward to fully reopening in the coming months.

The 20th annual fundraiser enables the Conservatory to continue its vital work of providing access and opportunities through their Scholarship Program for financially deserving students, Music Therapy Program for children and adults with disabilities, and Healing Our Heroes music therapy program for U.S. military veterans.

Tony Award-nominated actress Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, Amour, LES MISERABLES) will emcee the event celebrating the incredible careers of the following luminaries:

Distinguished Achievement in the Arts Award recipient: Tony Award-winning actress and singer LaChanze (Broadway's The Color Purple, Once On This Island, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical)

Artistic Excellence on Stage and Screen Award recipient: Tony Award-celebrated stage and screen star, Terrence Mann (Broadway's Pippin, LES MISERABLES, Beauty and the Beast, Netflix's Sense8)

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient: Emmy and Tony Award-winning screenwriter playwright, producer, and author Alan Zweibel (Original Staff Writer of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Broadway's 700 Sundays, Fame Becomes Me)

Among the talented Broadway performers who will serenade the audience at the 20th Annual event will be Arielle Jacobs (Broadway's Aladdin, In the Heights) and Evy Ortiz (National Broadway Tour of West Side Story).

In addition to the live, in-person gala will be an auction with exclusive items on Bidding for Good. Access to bid in the Conservatory's auction is available here: www.biddingforgood.com/ConservatoryAuction

To purchase tickets for the gala portion of the event or purchase golf and tennis sponsorships, visit: https://securepayment.link/musiced/annual-golf-tennis-gala/