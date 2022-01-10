LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Replaces THE MUSIC MAN at Fort Salem Theater

76 trombones will no longer be marching down the Fort Salem Theater aisles this season, as the Omicron numbers rise in Washington County. In place of the theater's large-cast production of The Music Man, a more intimate, 10-actor musical comedy featuring a flesh-eating plant, Little Shop of Horrors, will now take the stage from March 11-20. Tickets are on sale immediately.

"Although we were very excited to welcome many new faces this season in The Music Man, a cast of more than 30 performers of all ages feels irresponsible at this time while we continue to monitor these stressful Covid variants," Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West stated. "We are committed to delivering a high-quality performance and a safe atmosphere for our artists and audiences alike, and we hope the popular Little Shop of Horrors will provide the perfect amount of light hearted entertainment and laughter we all need right now."

An additional production for youth performers will also be announced soon.

Auditions for Little Shop of Horrors will be held on Monday, January 17 and Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 7:00PM-9:00PM. Interested performers can schedule a 5-minute audition appointment at www.FortSalem.com/auditions . A Covid Compliance Officer will be present at all auditions, rehearsals and performances.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The show features meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his coworker crush. This sassy, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it! Seymour is faced with the tough decision of giving into Audrey II's vile demands and continuing down the path to success, or returning back to his simple life. The show contains hit songs like "Suddenly Seymour," "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Dentist," "Feed Me," and "Don't Feed The Plants."

The production is directed and choreographed by guest artist Harry Turpin , who appeared in the 30th Anniversary National Tour of Annie. As a director, Turpin has directed professionally across the country, including titles like Guys and Dolls, White Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, The Who's Tommy, Sweet Charity, Anything Goes, Hello, Dolly!, Grease, and West Side Story, among others. For his work, he has been recognized with the Gregory Award, several BroadwayWorld Awards, and "Best of the Fest" at Seattle Fringe. Little Shop of Horrors marks Turpin's Fort Salem Theater debut.

Dr. John Norine Jr. returns to Fort Salem Theater as Music Director and Technical Director, having visited as a guest artist for The Marvelous Wonderettes and Next To Normal, among other events. Originally from Utica, NY, Norine has his Bachelor of Music from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, where he studied music theory and history. He then continued his graduate studies at the University of North Texas, where he graduated with Master and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in Performance, studying Orchestral Conducting under Anshel Brusilow and Clay Couturiaux.

Ethan Drinkwine serves as stage manager, with Charles J. I. Krawczyk as scenic designer, Janelle Sando as costume designer, Courtnie Harrington as hair & makeup designer, and Michael Gallagher as the rehearsal & performance accompanist. A sound designer, and live band (bass, drums, guitar) are still to be hired.

Little Shop of Horrors performs on Fort Salem Theater's mainstage March 11-20, kicking off the theater's 50th Anniversary Season. Tickets are on sale now, starting at only $15. Ticket holders with reservations for The Music Man may keep their assigned seats for Little Shop of Horrors, or are welcome to exchange or refund them at any time. For more information, visit www.FortSalem.com.