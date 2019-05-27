Judith Light Stars In MS. WHITE LIGHT, Showing At The Greenwich International Film Festival

Two-time Emmy Award and two-time Tony Award-winner Judith Light stars in Pigasus Pictures' Ms. White Light, written and directed by Paul Shoulberg and also starring Roberta Colindrez, John Ortiz, Zachary Spicer and Carson Meyer. There will be a screening of the film on May 31st, 2:30 pm at the Bow Tie Cinemas Theater 2, as part of the Greenwich International Film Festival.

Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Transparent), will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Award at this year's Tony Awards for her long-term commitment to humanitarian initiatives.

Attending this year's festival is CEO of Pigasus Pictures, Zachary Spicer who will lead a post-screening Q&A session. "Judith Light is a force both on and off the screen, and we were beyond thrilled when she took on the role of Val in our film," said Spicer. "We think audiences will be blown away by her work and the work of Roberta Colindrez and the rest of the cast, and we look forward to sharing Ms. White Lightat the Greenwich International Film Festival."

Ms. White Light is the second feature-length film by Pigasus Pictures, a Bloomington, Indiana-based film company. Ms. White Light has received wide acclaim after premiering at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

"Paul Shoulberg's Ms. White Light...(is) ...a great film (that) features one of my favorite performances of the entire (SXSW) festival, Roberta Colindrez as Lex Cordova."- Collider

"Shoulberg displays a knack for portraying intimacy and poignancy in uniquely cinematic ways." - Glider

"(Roberta Colindrez gives) a phenomenal and often hilarious performance rife with hubris and humanity...Ms. White Light is an early favorite as one of the best films of 2019." - Hollywood Outsider

Since SXSW the film has since been screened at the Montclair Film Festival as well as the Florida and Minneapolis International Film Festivals.

Click here to purchase tickets for the May 31st 2:30 pm screening in Greenwich.

Pigasus Pictures is quickly taking the film world by storm having been in business for just 3 years. They have completed 3 features including The Good Catholic, which won Best Feature Film at the 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It stars Danny Glover and John C. McGinley along with Spicer and Wrenn Schmidt.The Good Catholichad national distribution in over 20 theaters and is now available on Netflix.

Upcoming isThe Miseducation of Bindu, produced in cooperation with Duplass Brothers Productions, one of the top independent film and television production companies. Pigasus currently has a slate of 3 additional films set for production in the next year.

Spicer has been a driving force and is living his passion, not only by making these heartfelt stories come to life but also by giving back to his home state of Indiana.

"Making movies in Indiana and providing that experience in the middle of the country, providing jobs and opportunity seemed impossible. At Pigasus we never pay attention to the odds. We just expect pigs to fly." exclaims Spicer.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You