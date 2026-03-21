Jason Tramm, MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra to Headline CONCERT FOR AMERICA'S HEROES

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As the celebration of America's 250th birthday continues, Purple Heart heroes from across the nation will come together in New York's historic Hudson Valley for a special tribute concert this April.

The Concert for America's Heroes will be the capstone event of this year's Purple Heart Patriot Project mission that brings combat-wounded veterans from every state to the New York region.

This patriotic pops concert, performed by the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Jason Tramm, will honor our nation and those who have sacrificed across the generations for our freedom. The concert will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Mount Saint Mary College's Aquinas Theatre. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $20 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting development@purpleheartmission.org.

"Across America, people are gathering together to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of our great nation," said National Purple Heart Honor Mission Executive Director Colonel Russell Vernon (Ret.). "It's only fitting that as we mark this historic milestone, we pay tribute to the brave men and women whose service and sacrifice have helped keep us free. These Patriot Project missions recognize the sacrifices made by our Purple Heart recipients, and this concert will be a moving tribute to our heroes and those who never made it home."

"I am deeply honored to be part of this extraordinary event and to stand in tribute to our nation's Purple Heart recipients," said Tramm, who will conduct the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra. "Through music, we have the privilege of expressing what words alone cannot fully convey - our gratitude, our respect, and our enduring remembrance. This concert is not only a celebration of America's 250th anniversary, but a heartfelt thank you to the brave men and women whose sacrifice has safeguarded our freedom across generations."

Selected from among hundreds of nominees and deserving candidates for their courage and service, both in combat and in their communities, the 2026 Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission honorees include:

Marine Corps Major James Capers Jr., the first African American to command a Marine Recon company and the first enlisted African American Marine Officer to receive a battlefield commission. Earlier this year, 47 members of Congress sent a letter to President Trump urging him to award the Congressional Medal of Honor to Major Capers.

Six-time Purple Heart recipient, USMC Staff Sergeant Thomas "Stormy" Matteo, who served in Vietnam.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class (PO2) Steve Woelk, a two-time Purple Heart recipient, was serving on the U.S.S. Pueblo when it was captured in 1968 by North Korea. He was wounded severely during the capture of the ship and spent 11 months as a prisoner of war (POW).

"Newburgh is the birthplace of what became the modern-day Purple Heart, so it's particularly poignant to offer this America 250 tribute at a time when so many of our heroes are gathered in our community," said two-time Purple Heart recipient and National Purple Heart Honor Mission Board Vice Chairman Dan Clarino. "The Hudson Valley is deeply patriotic, and I know our community will come together as we always do to give our heroes a warm welcome home."