Irvington Theater to Stream Christina Bianco Concert ME, MYSELF, AND EVERYONE ELSE

Christina Bianco: Me, Myself, and Everyone Else will stream on Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm.

Internationally acclaimed singer, actor, and impressionist Christina Bianco is no stranger to the Rivertowns. After playing Cunégonde in a production of Candide almost twenty years ago, Bianco returned to the Irvington Theater stage this summer to film her wildly hilarious multimedia concert, which streams on Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm.



Bianco celebrates the world's most iconic vocalists and pop culture personalities from yesterday and today in her show, Me, Myself, and Everyone Else. The two-time Drama Desk Award nominee and YouTube star reinvents your favorite standards, showtunes, and diva anthems through her staggering range of rapid-fire impressions. From Barba, Liza, and Celine to Ariana Grande and Edith Piaf, no genre is left unexplored in this impressive evening of sketch and song that the whole family can enjoy!



"I am so thrilled to have Christina back on our stage after performing here nearly two decades ago," says Irvington Theater Manager Greg Allen. "She is an incredible talent with an amazing career, and watching her film this event from our stage was nothing short of electric! I know it will translate beautifully to a virtual event."



From stage to screen, Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. She starred in Forbidden Broadway on the West End and off-Broadway, and she played concerts at London's Hippodrome and the Sydney Opera House, to name a few. Bianco's diva impressions have been viewed on YouTube over 25 million times and featured on The Today Show, Ellen, and in her frequent voice work on RuPaul's Drag Race.



Christina Bianco: Me, Myself, and Everyone Else will stream on Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm. You don't want to miss this musical comedy extravaganza from one of theater's funniest stars. Purchase your ticket ($12 per household) to receive the viewing link and password at irvingtontheater.com/irvingtonanywhere



Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovate programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 118-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater continues its tradition with unprecedented reach though its all-virtual fall season, "Irvington Anywhere." Irvington Anywhere is made possible thanks to the generous support of Eric Bernstein of Compass, Dobbs Ferry.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You