Hoff-Barthelson's Spanning The Centuries Music Festival Begins March 12

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Spanning the Centuries Music Festival, celebrating music composed between 1750 and 1950, takes place Friday, March 12, 2022, through Saturday, March 19, 2022. The Festival, featuring music of the great Germanic composers - Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Brahms - as well as masters from other lands, includes student recitals and instrumental and choral ensemble concerts.

Spanning the Centuries is part of the School's "Festivals in Style" that introduces students to music from specific periods of music. Students enjoy the opportunity for detailed study of period solo and ensemble works and are invited to audition to participate in recitals. Auditions are adjudicated by faculty panels.

"Experiencing the audition process is an important learning experience for every music student, thus Spanning the Centuries provides vital opportunities for students at all levels to become acquainted with the rigors of auditioning - a character building experience second to none!" said Executive Director Ken Cole.

On Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm, student performances will take place at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains. Ensembles scheduled to perform include the Festival Orchestra (Jun Nakabayashi, director); Suzuki Strings (Barbara Berg, director); Flute Clubs (Donna Elaine and Joseph Piscitelli, directors); Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra (Robert Schwartz, director); Wind Ensemble (Joseph Piscitelli, director); Beginner Voices (Yuki Hiruma, director); and Junior Voices (Jennifer Tibbetts, director). Admission is $20.

HBMS students may attend free of charge. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, e-mailing hb@hbms.org or by calling 914-723-1169.

Student recitals are scheduled at the Music School throughout the Festival. Visit the School website - www.hbms.org - for dates and times. These recitals are free of charge.