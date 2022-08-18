Hoff-Barthelson Music School Celebrates Great American Music At The Dine The 'Dale Tent

The music of Bernstein, Ellington, Foster, Sousa and more will be performed by members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School's faculty and adult jazz students during the School's Celebration of Great American Music - two free outdoor concerts at the Dine the 'Dale Tent in downtown Scarsdale.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm, jazz great and HBMS faculty member Ed Palermo will lead the School's Adult Jazz Ensemble in a performance of jazz favorites including Let's Fall In Love, Cantaloupe Island, How High The Moon/Ornithology and Paper Moon.

Later that week, on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm, The HB Brass Quintet featuring faculty members Terry Szor, trumpet; Steve Sherts, horn; and Jonathan Greenberg, bass trombone, will perform hits from the Great American Songbook and beyond with guest artists Charlie Porter, trumpet and Matt Melore, trombone.

Attendees are encouraged to grab a bite to eat at one of Scarsdale's many fine restaurants while they enjoy two evenings of fantastic music! The Dine the 'Dale Tent is located on Spencer Place, Scarsdale (between Harwood Court and East Parkway).

The concerts, open to the public and free of charge, are sponsored by the Scarsdale Business Alliance, a nonprofit organization, dedicated to supporting the Village of Scarsdale and its local businesses. The SBA works with local merchants, government, property owners, real estate corporations, community members and other local groups to help make Scarsdale a thriving village.

For additional information visit www.hbms.org, e-mail hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

Ed Palermo is not a "business as usual" musician. When most people think of "big bands" they think of Duke and Dorsey. But go to see Ed Palermo's Big Band and you might hear Zappa, Hendrix, the blues of Paul Butterfield and Mike Bloomfield or one of Ed's own compositions, loaded with lush turns and unexpected twists. Ed's interpretation of the music of iconoclastic composer Frank Zappa has brought him wide recognition. Before forming his own band, Ed toured and recorded with artists including Aretha Franklin, Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Celia Cruz, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Lou Rawls, Melba Moore, Debbie Gibson, The Spinners and countless others. He has written and arranged for the Tonight Show, Maurice Hines and Eddie Fisher.

Trumpeter Terry Szor has served on the brass department faculty of the Julliard School's Music Advancement Program (MAP) since 1997 and currently conducts the MAP Wind Ensemble. As a freelance musician, Terry has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Brooklyn Philharmonic, the Bronx Arts Ensemble among many others. He has performed for several Broadway shows, Radio City Music Hall, numerous television and radio commercials and soundtracks for video games. As a member of the award-winning Saturday Brass Quintet, Terry has performed recitals and led educational programs at such venues as The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. He performs as the principal trumpet with Opera Saratoga, Hudson Valley Philharmonic and the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players.

A native of Lancaster PA, Steve Sherts quickly broke into the New York City music scene performing with some of the city's top orchestras and Broadway productions. These productions include The King and I at Lincoln Center Theater, King Kong, and West Side Story to name a few. He has performed as a guest artist with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, American Ballet Theater Orchestra, American Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet Orchestra, The New York Pops, NOVUS NY, and Vermont Symphony, among others. Steve is also a member of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra, and former member of Symphony in C. He performs chamber music with the Chameleon Arts Ensemble in Boston and has performed and recorded with Placido Domingo, Electric Light Orchestra, and Johnny Mathis, and has recorded music for ESPN such as the NHL and College football themes.

Jonathan Greenberg has enjoyed a career in NYC that has spanned several decades and a multitude of musical styles. He has appeared with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, American Symphony, American Ballet Theatre, the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and Honolulu Symphony. He is a founding member of the groundbreaking Carnegie Hall LinkUp Orchestra. Chamber music experience includes performances with the Metropolis Ensemble, Manhattan Brass Quintet, St. Luke's Trombone Quartet, Absolute Ensemble and with the American Brass Quintet at the Aspen Music Festival. Commercial/Jazz experience includes performances with The Big Apple Circus, Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band, and tours of Japan with the Manhattan Jazz Orchestra. Jonathan continues to enjoy a prolific Broadway career, playing both trombone and tuba for shows that include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, among many others.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature

Photo credit and caption: HBMS faculty members Ed Palermo, Terry Szor, Steve Sherts and Jonathan Greenberg; photos supplied by the artists.