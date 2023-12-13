Hoff-Barthelson Music School And White Plains Youth Bureau Join Forces To Bring Free Music Classes To Local Youth

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced a new partnership with the White Plains Youth Bureau to offer music classes in guitar and percussion free-of-charge for White Plains students in grades 5 to 12.

The two organizations are cooperating to restore group instrumental classes for youth that had been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic with first-year seed funding provided by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and New York State Legislature as well as the City of White Plains Youth Bureau.

“Guitar Club” classes, using acoustic guitars, are offered onsite at the White Plains Youth Bureau Saturdays from 1:00 – 2:00 pm for middle school students, and from 2:00 – 3:00 pm for high school students. “Percussion Club” classes, focusing on drum set and African drums, are offered on Saturdays from 3:00 – 4:00 pm for middle school students and from 4:00 – 5:00 pm for high school students. Through the partnership, students are loaned instruments and receive all required music and materials at no charge. A key program highlight includes a scheduled performance by students across both clubs at the White Plains Youth Bureau's Annual Performing Arts Show at the White Plains Performing Arts Center on March 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm. Enrollment remains open through December 31 and families of interested students are encouraged to contact Gina Covington, White Plains Youth Bureau Director of Neighborhood Services, at 914-422-1378.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Youth Bureau to offer these music classes to students in White Plains. Music has the power to inspire, uplift, and transform lives; our goal in offering these classes is to help participating students develop their full creative potential," said Hoff-Barthelson Executive Director Ken Cole. “Hoff-Barthelson has been actively engaged in providing group instruction to children and teens free-of-charge in community settings for nearly 20 years. Our partnership with the White Plains Youth Bureau will extend these efforts well into the future.”

The percussion classes, led by Broadway veteran Glenn Rhian, delve into musical styles from around the world, with students exploring rhythmic notation and a variety of instruments while gaining a global perspective on music. Guitar students, under the leadership of acclaimed guitarist Daniel Conant, gain hands-on experience in fundamental guitar techniques, music reading, and musical styles ranging from Latin American to rock 'n' roll to pop. Glenn Rhian, a faculty member at Hoff-Barthelson since 1999, brings a wealth of experience from his career as a Broadway musician, jazz performer, and classical artist. Daniel Conant, praised for his colorful sound and intimate approach to the guitar, is an avid performer and teacher with a rich background in classical music.

“The White Plains Youth Bureau is excited to add the Guitar and Percussion Clubs to our existing roster of musical arts programming,” said Ms. Covington. “These new music clubs provide growth in our community and access to fundamentals skills all students should enjoy. This partnership exposes students to new possibilities and experiential opportunities with diverse music programming to engage even more youth in our mission to ensure young people realize their full potential.”

For more information about the music classes and other programs at Hoff-Barthelson Music School, please visit www.hbms.org. To learn more about these and other programs offered by the White Plains Youth Bureau, visit Click Here.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School, based in Scarsdale, NY, has earned national recognition as a premier community music school, known for its outstanding leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum. Hoff-Barthelson is excited to announce the introduction of private lessons on Sundays. This strategic expansion is intended to cater to the diverse schedules of our learners, underscoring our pledge to deliver education that is both flexible and accessible. Special incentives are available to those enrolling in our Spring Semester which begins January 16, 2024.

The White Plains Youth Bureau's mission is to provide children and youth ages 5 through 24, with the tools they need to become good citizens, and to acquire the skills needed to become competent leaders of the 21st century. The Youth Bureau provides opportunities for today's youth to apply their energies and skills thus enabling them to believe in their futures and themselves.