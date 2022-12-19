Fort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the Arts

Fort Salem Theater has announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, "As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year's historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future."

"We are so grateful for NYSCA's support of our mission to provide entertainment, education, and inspiration to Salem and the neighboring communities through high-quality, engaging, and diverse stage productions." Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West commented. "With annual operating expenses of around $200,000, we simply cannot sustain on ticket sales alone. Every single dollar provided through grants and donations help keep our lights shining into the next season, and we're thrilled to mark 50 years of live arts and education at FST with NYSCA's generous support."

NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said, "We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as Fort Salem Theater are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls said, "On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate Fort Salem Theater on this grant award. Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state. "

To help support Fort Salem Theater, tax-deductible donations can be made 24/7 at www.FortSalem.com, or by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200. Checks made payable to Fort Salem Theater can be mailed to PO Box 10, Salem NY 12865.

About the New York State Council on the Arts:

NYSCA preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. NYSCA upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, NYSCA will award record funding in FY 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts.

NYSCA further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, NYSCA is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts. Photo Credit: Michael Hatzel