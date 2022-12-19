Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Fort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the Arts

Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Fort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the Arts

Fort Salem Theater has announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, "As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year's historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future."

"We are so grateful for NYSCA's support of our mission to provide entertainment, education, and inspiration to Salem and the neighboring communities through high-quality, engaging, and diverse stage productions." Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West commented. "With annual operating expenses of around $200,000, we simply cannot sustain on ticket sales alone. Every single dollar provided through grants and donations help keep our lights shining into the next season, and we're thrilled to mark 50 years of live arts and education at FST with NYSCA's generous support."

NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said, "We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as Fort Salem Theater are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls said, "On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate Fort Salem Theater on this grant award. Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state. "

To help support Fort Salem Theater, tax-deductible donations can be made 24/7 at www.FortSalem.com, or by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200. Checks made payable to Fort Salem Theater can be mailed to PO Box 10, Salem NY 12865.

About the New York State Council on the Arts:

NYSCA preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. NYSCA upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, NYSCA will award record funding in FY 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts.

NYSCA further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, NYSCA is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts. Photo Credit: Michael Hatzel


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Mount Vernons Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today Photo
Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today
Join Pastor Richardson and the Grace church family this holiday season for its annual Christmas concert, 'Christmas with Grace,' on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network (check your local listings.)
New York Public Library Presents Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater Premiere Of KERNEL Photo
New York Public Library Presents Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater Premiere Of KERNEL
New York Public Library (NYPL) Eastchester Branch will present a screening of the first iteration of 'KERNEL' recorded at the 26th Arts for Arts Vision Festival followed by a Davalois Fearon Dance Community Dance Workshop (DFDCDW) at 2 pm Saturday, Dec 17, 2022, at the NYPL Eastchester Branch.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; at Elmwoo Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; at Elmwood Playhouse Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
SPACE On Ryder Farm Appoints Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director Photo
SPACE On Ryder Farm Appoints Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director
The Board of Directors of SPACE on Ryder Farm has announced the appointment of Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director of the treasured Hudson Valley-based arts organization.

More Hot Stories For You


Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE TodayMount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today
December 18, 2022

Join Pastor Richardson and the Grace church family this holiday season for its annual Christmas concert, 'Christmas with Grace,' on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network (check your local listings.)
New York Public Library Presents Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater Premiere Of KERNELNew York Public Library Presents Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater Premiere Of KERNEL
December 13, 2022

New York Public Library (NYPL) Eastchester Branch will present a screening of the first iteration of 'KERNEL' recorded at the 26th Arts for Arts Vision Festival followed by a Davalois Fearon Dance Community Dance Workshop (DFDCDW) at 2 pm Saturday, Dec 17, 2022, at the NYPL Eastchester Branch.
SPACE On Ryder Farm Appoints Kelly M. Burdick as Executive DirectorSPACE On Ryder Farm Appoints Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director
December 12, 2022

The Board of Directors of SPACE on Ryder Farm has announced the appointment of Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director of the treasured Hudson Valley-based arts organization.
Kathy Zimmer Comes to The Mercury LoungeKathy Zimmer Comes to The Mercury Lounge
December 6, 2022

Kathy Zimmer returns to the Mercury Lounge on December 20, at 7:45PM. Opening at 6 PM are singer-songwriters Angie Pastor and Jackie Evans.
The Play Group Theatre Presents HONK!The Play Group Theatre Presents HONK!
December 5, 2022

The Play Group Theatre presents HONK! A different kind of musical full of fowl fun!
share