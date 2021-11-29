FAR FETCHED FABLES Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting Far Fetched Fables, written by Anita Bathe and directed by Omar Kozarsky.

Far Fetched Fables is a family-friendly show that both kids and adults will enjoy! Classic fables will be told with a modern twist. Far Fetched Fables performs Friday, December 10th at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 11th at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday, December 12th at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street, Nyack, New York, and tickets are $10 for general admission. For a full listing of the show's performances or to order tickets visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com or call the box office at 845-353-1313.

Inspired by the classic "Fractured Fairy Tales" segments from the Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoon, this fun-filled show pokes some good-natured fun at today's world by modernizing a few classic bedtime stories. The stories of Cinderella, Rumpelstiltskin, and The Little Tailor are all parodied.

Far Fetched Fables features Elaine D'Addezio, Bernie Garzia , James Lugo, Nick Nappo, Bea Pohl, Paul Russo, Ginny Meissner-Borton, and William Sicklick.