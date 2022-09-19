Elizabeth Clark's Earth Opera Comes to Byrdcliffe Theater This Week

Look for performances of the acclaimed and well-attended "Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera," in its entirety on September 23, 24, 25 at the Byrdcliffe Theater, 34 Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY 845-679-2079 WoodstockGuild.org.

Created over the past four years by world and sacred music composer often known as Mamalama, Elizabeth Clark's Earth Opera shows stories of rebirth and hope in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere.

She says, "The theme centers on finding light and beauty in the darkest times, leaning into how connected we all are to each other--and to every living thing."

The Earth Opera includes an ensemble of 25 incredibly diverse Hudson Valley musicians, dancers, choreographers, actors, visual and performance artists. Elizabeth orchestrated the Earth Opera's score for a world music "pit" orchestra of harps, piano, ethereal choral voices, Native American/Andean flutes and traditional instruments, Indonesian gamelan, chamber strings, droning harmoniums, hammered dulcimer, French horn, wind chimes, and frame drums.

She says, "I see my exploration of music as a form of sung prayer and a way of healing." She's performed a variety of solo and group performances and special presentations at many theaters, festivals, retreat centers, listening rooms, and sanctuaries throughout the Northeast including The Omega Institute to the Bearsville Theater, at the United Nations, and others. Elizabeth has offered live harp/vocal music at the bedside for those on hospice care. Her work is part of the 2022 documentary PBS Special "We Remember: Songs of Survivors."