Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elizabeth Clark's Earth Opera Comes to Byrdcliffe Theater This Week

Performances are on September 23, 24, 25.

Rockland / Westchester News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

Look for performances of the acclaimed and well-attended "Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera," in its entirety on September 23, 24, 25 at the Byrdcliffe Theater, 34 Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY 845-679-2079 WoodstockGuild.org.

Created over the past four years by world and sacred music composer often known as Mamalama, Elizabeth Clark's Earth Opera shows stories of rebirth and hope in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere.

She says, "The theme centers on finding light and beauty in the darkest times, leaning into how connected we all are to each other--and to every living thing."

The Earth Opera includes an ensemble of 25 incredibly diverse Hudson Valley musicians, dancers, choreographers, actors, visual and performance artists. Elizabeth orchestrated the Earth Opera's score for a world music "pit" orchestra of harps, piano, ethereal choral voices, Native American/Andean flutes and traditional instruments, Indonesian gamelan, chamber strings, droning harmoniums, hammered dulcimer, French horn, wind chimes, and frame drums.

She says, "I see my exploration of music as a form of sung prayer and a way of healing." She's performed a variety of solo and group performances and special presentations at many theaters, festivals, retreat centers, listening rooms, and sanctuaries throughout the Northeast including The Omega Institute to the Bearsville Theater, at the United Nations, and others. Elizabeth has offered live harp/vocal music at the bedside for those on hospice care. Her work is part of the 2022 documentary PBS Special "We Remember: Songs of Survivors."


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Katonah Classic Stage to Present PRIVATE LIVES in OctoberKatonah Classic Stage to Present PRIVATE LIVES in October
September 18, 2022

Katonah Classic Stage (KCS), Westchester County’s only professional theatre company dedicated to classic plays, will present Noel Coward’s romantic comedy, Private Lives, this October at the newly renovated Bedford Hills Community House.
BALAM Dance Theater to Join Putnam County Dance Project for TAKING FLIGHT This MonthBALAM Dance Theater to Join Putnam County Dance Project for TAKING FLIGHT This Month
September 18, 2022

BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM), a non-profit professional dance theatre company, will once again join the Putnam County Dance Project (PCDP) in a revival performance of Taking Flight, an Afternoon of Modern & Cultural Dances, Saturday, September 24th at 4 p.m.
Emelin Theatre Celebrates 50 Years Of Great Entertainment On The Sound ShoreEmelin Theatre Celebrates 50 Years Of Great Entertainment On The Sound Shore
September 16, 2022

The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 50th anniversary year with a Gala on November 3 featuring Broadway Star Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In The Heights, Wicked).
The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring David Sedaris, Rob Mathes & MoreThe Performing Arts Center, Purchase College Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring David Sedaris, Rob Mathes & More
September 14, 2022

The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College will welcome audiences back into their theatres to experience live, world-class performing arts starting in October of 2022. True to their legacy of sharing new work alongside established virtuosity, the 2022-2023 Re-Opening Season will activate old artistic partnerships and build new friendships.
Kennedy Caughell & Clay Rice-Thomson to Take Part in at Triple Threat: The Audition Experience Workshop This WeekendKennedy Caughell & Clay Rice-Thomson to Take Part in at Triple Threat: The Audition Experience Workshop This Weekend
September 14, 2022

Two Worlds Entertainment, a twenty first century think-tank committed to provide the local community with theater based educational initiatives, will host Triple Threat: The Audition Experience Workshop with Broadway artists on Sunday September 18th for students in the tri-state area at the Tarrytown Music Hall. 