Hoff-Barthelson Music School To Host Early Childhood Program Open House

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, music education program are invited to attend an Open House, at Hoff-Barthelson Music School on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, from 9:30 to 11:00 am.

This event is a perfect opportunity to explore the School's renowned music and movement program and get a taste of program activities children and their adults can look forward to together. Attendees can join in the fun of a music and movement class at 10:00 am, followed by a brief Q&A with faculty.

Reservations are requested and can be made by visiting https://hbms.org/early-childhood/ or by calling 914-723-1169.

Hoff-Barthelson's Early Childhood classes focus on nurturing children's cognitive and physical development through Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a celebrated approach that merges music and movement.

The weekly classes include engaging exercises and games that involve singing, movement, improvisation, and the use of small percussion instruments. These activities cultivate inner hearing and rhythmic sensitivity, while props like colorful balls, hoops, scarves, and puppets make the musical experience dynamic and interactive. Children develop vital skills such as focus, spatial awareness, motor coordination, and social interaction—all in a fun and engaging setting.

The program offers both parent/caregiver classes and independent “drop-off” sessions for those who prefer to attend on their own.

Gabriella Sanna, Executive Director of Hoff-Barthelson Music School, shares, “Our Early Childhood program is designed to provide a rich, musical environment where children can explore and enjoy music from an early age. These early experiences with music not only foster a love for learning but also lay the groundwork for future musical growth. We invite families to join us and discover the many benefits our program has to offer.”

For families interested in exploring instrumental music, the School also offers introductory group classes in piano, violin, flute, and guitar. These classes are tailored to introduce children to the joy of making music and teach fundamental techniques and concepts.

For more information on available classes and descriptions, please visit https://hbms.org/early-childhood/.

