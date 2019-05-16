Dorothy Lyman Brings GLADSTONE HOLLOW To Schoolhouse Theater

Two-time Emmy Award-winner Dorothy Lyman, renowned for her acting and directing on All My Children, Mama's Family, and The Nanny, and in films like Blow and The Departed, will bring her powerful play, Gladstone Hollow, to Westchester County's Schoolhouse Theater from June 13-30.

Lyman has had a prolific career as an actress, director and producer. As an actress, she has appeared on Broadway and off-Broadway, in films and in numerous daytime television shows. She is best known for her roles as Opal Sue Gardner on All My Children, which she received two Emmy Awards, and Naomi Oates Harper on Mama's Family. She also directed 75 episodes of The Nanny. She has appeared on The Blacklist, Divorce, Battlestar Galactica, Elementary, and Reba, among many other credits.

Recently, on stage, Lyman produced and directed Enemy, an adaptation of Ibsen's An Enemy of the People (2016), and her full-length plays A Rage in Tenure (2017) and Soft Landing (2018) at Teatro Santa Ana in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. She adapted John Scherber's Mysteries in Mexico, a series of detective novels, for television. Recent film appearances include Bad Hurt, Bullitt County, Back Fork and Vault.

In Gladstone Hollow, three generations of women gather in the Catskills over a long weekend to decide the fate of their family farm. The six-character play is comprised of an ensemble cast that includes Eric Bryant, Meredith Handerhan, Dorothy Lyman, Thea McCartan, Frank Shiner and Jeanne Lauren Smith; it is a funny, heartwarming, and at times gut wrenching story. Lyman's play will be directed by well-known director Bram Lewis, Artistic Director of the Schoolhouse Theater.

Evening and matinee performances of Gladstone Hollow will take place on The Schoolhouse Theater's main stage, 3 Owens Road, North Salem, NY 10560. Individual tickets are $38, Seniors $35 (general admission). Tickets are available via the Box Office: (914) 277-8477; or online at https://www.schoolhousetheater.org/.

About The Schoolhouse Theater: Since 1986, the Schoolhouse Theater has been a place for writers and composers to develop their work on all levels: from staged readings to workshops to full productions. The Schoolhouse has produced more than 120 plays over the past 32 years. Since 2015, under the leadership of Artistic Director Bram Lewis, The Schoolhouse has expanded its offerings to the greater Westchester County community and beyond by presenting nine world premieres of new theatrical pieces along with other types of performance art. The Schoolhouse creates space, and develops audiences, for musical events, comedy, dance, and theatric and literary workshops, many of which have moved on to New York's off-Broadway venues and regional theaters around the country. The Schoolhouse Theater also houses an art gallery featuring installations by thriving visual artists. As Westchester County's oldest and longest continually operating Actor's Equity professional non-profit theater and art gallery, The Schoolhouse strives to be an epicenter for the arts today and tomorrow.





