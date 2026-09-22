Donna Vivino, Jenn Gambatese and More to Star in DEAR EVAN HANSEN at WPPAC

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The White Plains Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast for its Mainstage production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, playing October 2-25, 2026. Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon) and a celebrated score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), DEAR EVAN HANSEN has become a modern musical theatre classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.”

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows Evan Hansen, a high school student who has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to become somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, Evan is forced to confront the reality that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he ever imagined.

The cast features Broadway’s Donna Vivino (Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen) as Heidi Hansen, Jenn Gambatese (Tarzan, All Shook Up, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Cynthia Murphy and Greg Mills (Sondheim’s Old Friends, Phantom of the Opera) as Larry Murphy, Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins) as Jared Kleinman, Daniel Shain Graf as Connor Murphy, Olivia Foght as Zoe Murphy, Lauren M. Smith as Alana Beck, and Ryan Norton as Evan Hansen.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is directed by Marc Tumminelli, with Stephen Ferri serving as Music Director and Cameron Anika Hill as Choreographer. The creative team includes Christopher & Justin Swader, Set Design; Jose Luis Santiago Jr., Lighting Design; Don Hanna, Sound Design; Nicholas Hussong, Video Design; Bailey Hammett, Costume Design; and Sarah Garrett, Stage Management. DEAR EVAN HANSEN will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center October 2-25, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 09 Hrs 09 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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