Donna Vivino, Jenn Gambatese and More to Star in DEAR EVAN HANSEN at WPPAC
The cast will also feature Greg Mills, Noah Marlowe and more.
The White Plains Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast for its Mainstage production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, playing October 2-25, 2026. Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon) and a celebrated score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), DEAR EVAN HANSEN has become a modern musical theatre classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.”
Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows Evan Hansen, a high school student who has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to become somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, Evan is forced to confront the reality that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he ever imagined.
The cast features Broadway’s Donna Vivino (Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen) as Heidi Hansen, Jenn Gambatese (Tarzan, All Shook Up, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Cynthia Murphy and Greg Mills (Sondheim’s Old Friends, Phantom of the Opera) as Larry Murphy, Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins) as Jared Kleinman, Daniel Shain Graf as Connor Murphy, Olivia Foght as Zoe Murphy, Lauren M. Smith as Alana Beck, and Ryan Norton as Evan Hansen.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN is directed by Marc Tumminelli, with Stephen Ferri serving as Music Director and Cameron Anika Hill as Choreographer. The creative team includes Christopher & Justin Swader, Set Design; Jose Luis Santiago Jr., Lighting Design; Don Hanna, Sound Design; Nicholas Hussong, Video Design; Bailey Hammett, Costume Design; and Sarah Garrett, Stage Management. DEAR EVAN HANSEN will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center October 2-25, 2026.
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