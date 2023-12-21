Discover the Joy of Music at Hoff-Barthelson Music School's First Instruments and Private Lessons Open House for All Ages

Hoff-Barthelson Music School, known for its commitment to musical education excellence, will invite music enthusiasts of all ages to its First Instruments and Private Lessons Open House on Sunday, January 21, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale.

The event begins with a First Instruments Open House from 1:00 to 2:15 pm, designed for students in grades Pre-K through 5 and their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the School's distinguished faculty, engage in hands-on class activities, and ask questions about the School's popular First Instrument classes. These classes are designed to equip children with the foundational skills needed for private lessons in piano, strings, guitar, winds, brass, and percussion.

Following the First Instruments Open House, students in grades Pre-K through 12 as well as adults keen on exploring private lesson instruction are invited to register for 15-minute mini-lessons between 2:15 and 3:30 pm. This unique opportunity allows participants to experience working individually with a Hoff-Barthelson faculty member, gaining valuable insights into the School's renowned teaching methods.

To secure a spot at this event, an RSVP is required. With limited space available, early registration is strongly encouraged. To RSVP, please visit www.hbms.org, email hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

In case of inclement weather, the snow date for the event is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School, based in Scarsdale, NY, has earned national recognition as a premier community music school, known for its outstanding leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Photo Credit: Students in a Guitar First Instruments Class by Mark Jessamy.