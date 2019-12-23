Cortland Repertory Theatre to Host 5th Annual DANCIN' THROUGH THE DECADES New Year's Eve Dance
Still making plans for New Year's Eve? Why not celebrate at CRT's time-traveling dance party! On December 31st, Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown is hosting their 5h Annual community-wide New Year's Eve dance, DANCIN' THRU THE DECADES, sponsored by Bailey Place Insurance.
The downtown theatre turns into a huge dance floor party starting at 8:00 PM, playing hit dance songs from the 1960's thru today, celebrating a different decade every hour. The 60's and 70's will play from 8:00 - 9:00, the 70's and 80's from 9:00 - 10:00, and the 80's and '90's from 10:00 - 11:00. From 11:00 - 12:30, the New Year rings in with a Mega-Mix of the greatest dance hits of all time. At midnight, party goers will have a front row view to the clock tower ball-drop and fireworks display. Admission to the dance is $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door.
Table seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A family-friendly event, all ages are welcome. A beer/wine cash bar will be available until midnight, along with snacks, coffee and plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.
Tickets are on sale now; call 607-756-2627, visit cortlandrep.org or stop by CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street. Dust off that leisure suit, strap on those platform heels and come celebrate the coming of 2020!