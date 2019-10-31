Clocktower Players Will Present 12TH NIGHT

On November 9, 10, 16 & 17 Shakespeare gets a shake-up at the Irvington Theater in Westchester as soulful melodies and R&B beats weave through an enchanting new musical adaptation of 12th Night presented by CLOCKTOWER PLAYERS.

Kwame Kwei-Armah & Shaina Taub'S "blissful, happiness-drenched" (NY TIMES) musical, named one of the best theatrical productions of 2018, was commissioned by The Public Theater as part of their groundbreaking Public Works initiative. It went on to receive critically acclaimed productions at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and the Young Vic in London.

Featuring Taub's buoyant jazz-funk-and-R&B-inflected score, this exuberant, inclusive party is a joyful tale of mistaken identity, self-discovery, and true love. "I'm beyond thrilled we are producing the regional premiere of this unique and wonderful show. Its heart and inclusive warmth make it the kind of welcoming theater that I absolutely love to produce for the community," said Clocktower's Artistic Director Cagle McDonald. "It's a delight to share its profound message of empathy and the promise of building a better world when we 'see through Eyes of Another' - particularly when conveyed with such joy and happiness by our remarkable cast."

Directed by George H. Croom with assistance from William Brosnahan, choreography by Jennifer Jonas Cahill and produced by McDonald, the Clocktower cast features student alum Molly Anne as Viola, Cameron Moser as her brother Sebastian, Kevin Thompson as Orsino, Rachel Schulte as Olivia and Violet Wang as Feste. Sir Toby Belch is played by Matthew Casey, Maria by Arshia Panicker, Sir Andrew by Shawn Allen, Antonio by Leonard J. Moore II, Fabian by Christopher Oldi and Luis Quintero Jr is Malvolio. The citizens of Illyria are portrayed by Christina Bancroft, Miriam Chester, Minori Furtado, Rachel Heyman, Larry E. Johnson, Melissa Kim, Sean Murtha, Sopio Murusidze, Julia Pasternak, Sabrina Pasternak, Jesse Pelligrino, Catherine Saraceno and Giselle Soto.

Tickets irvingtontheater.com $35 Adults/$23 Seniors, Students

Group Rates available.

A limited number of FREE tickets are available to current Military, Police, Fire and EMS personnel upon presentation of departmental ID. Contact the box office at 914-591-6602 for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You