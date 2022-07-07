Charles Dennis Brings Site-Specific Performance Work RECYCLE ME To Hudson Valley's Rosekill

Interdisciplinary artist, choreographer and performance artist Charles Dennis will perform his 2022 work, "Recycle Me" in a site-specific performance Saturday, July 30 at 9pm at Rosekill, 155 Binnewater Road, Rosendale, NY. "Recycle Me" will also feature an original score for solo electric guitar that will be performed live by Sal Cataldi (a.k.a Spaghetti Eastern Music.) "Recycle Me" is being presented as part of Rosekill's Summer 2022 Program "Fire Shadows: Myth, Magic & Ritual". Pizza baked outdoors in wood-fired ovens will be served from 7-9pm. Admission is free, donations appreciated. For more information about Rosekill and the event, visit http://www.rosekill.com

Charles Dennis was recently awarded a 2022 Individual Artist Commission from Arts Mid-Hudson for the creation of "Recycle Me". The piece investigates the effect that plastic garbage and waste is having on the human psyche and environment. Dennis has collected plastic waste that has been consumed in his household and stored it for use in this live performance. In "Recycle Me," he physically interacts with the plastic in a uniquely choreographed duet. Part of this choreography includes the building of a sculpture built of plastic garbage and creating a visual landscape that Charles dances through. Dennis' performance will be complemented with an original five-movement score for solo electric guitar to be played live by guitarist/composer Sal Cataldi, who works under the moniker Spaghetti Eastern Music.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.

Guitarist/composer Sal Cataldi (a.k.a. Spaghetti Eastern Music) has created an original score for solo electric guitar that will be played live to accompany the performance. The duo first collaborated on a reprise of Dennis' well-known piece, "2x2x4" at the Avant-Garde-Arama Lands in Woodstock Festival of July 2021. Spaghetti Eastern Music's recording of the three-movement scores of "2x2x4" was released in November 2021 on Bandcamp and other streaming services.

Chronogram Magazine called it "cool and inspired, melodic and transcendent, a wave of sonic warmth and light," while Psychedelic Baby labels it "the perfect tonic for these troubled times."

Charles Dennis is an award-winning choreographer/performance and video artist. Charles co- founded the legendary New York City performance venue P.S. 122 in 1980. Charles' work is interdisciplinary, includes elements of dance, theater, visual art and media and has been described by Dancemagazine as "physical theater". Charles' work has been presented in art centers, colleges, community centers and theaters worldwide. Born and raised in New York City he now lives in Hurley, NY. Info at www.charlesdennis.net