Cast Set For World Premiere of IN PLAIN SIGHT

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Casting has been announced for the upcoming world premiere production of In Plain Sight, a new play by Michael McKeever, author of Daniel’s Husband and Mr. Parker, at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York, Executive Director Andrew M. Horn announced today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael McKeever back to Penguin,” says Penguin founding Artistic Director Joe Brancato who will stage the work. “His latest work will ignite the stage with his customary wit, humor, insight, and gut-wrenching twists.”

In In Plain Sight, Elliot and Alan are about to tie the knot after 11 years together. Or are they? How do you reconcile choices made to escape an unforgiving past when they undermine who you are today? The past, present, and future collide as one family attempts to deal with buried secrets and a rapidly changing world.

The cast under Mr. Brancato’s direction includes: Stephen Dexter as David (Broadway -- The Shark Is Broken); Remidy Dixon as Maggie; Lana Gordon as Charlotte (Broadway -- Hadestown (Persephone), Chicago (Velma Kelly), The Lion King); Russell Saylor as Elliot (Tours -- Webber's Starlight Express, Dan Goggin's Nuncrackers); and Derek Smith as Alan (Broadway -- The Lion King, The Green Bird, Timon of Athens, Government Inspector, Jackie, Ring Round the Moon; Off-Broadway -- Sylvia (original cast).

Derek Smith, a Tony nominee and winner of Obie, Derwint, and Calloway Awards, returns to the Penguin stage where he previously collaborated with McKeever and Brancato on Mr. Parker in Stony Point and Off-Broadway.

Playwright McKeever is a prolific American dramatist whose works have been produced across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, earning numerous awards including seven Carbonnell Awards, four Silver Palm Awards, and the George Abbott Award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement. His play Daniel’s Husband was produced by Penguin Rep in 2016 before transferring to Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theatre in 2017 and a commercial run at Westside Theatre in 2018, where it was nominated for an Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Work. Penguin’s productions of McKeever’s plays After and Mr. Parker transferred to New York City.

Director Brancato’s numerous credits include Cary Gitter’s Gene & Gilda (Penguin/George Street Playhouse/59E59); the Neil Berg-Gitter musical The Sabbath Girl (Penguin/59E59); Daniel’s Husband, which transferred from Penguin to Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theatre and then onto its commercial production at The Westside Theatre/Upstairs; Erasmus Fenn’s Drop Dead Perfect at Theatre at St. Clements (NY Times Critic’s Pick); Angelo Parra’s The Devil’s Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Off-B’way Alliance, and Audelco Award nominee); Freed (Audelco Award nominee); Tryst (Outer Critics nomination for Best Play) at the Promenade and at Irish Rep; and Cobb (Drama Desk winner).

In Plain Sight begins performances Friday, September 25 and runs through Sunday, October 18.

The production is designed by Christian Fleming (set), Jason Goodwin (costumes), Cameron Filepas (lighting), Max Silverman (original music and sound), and Dana Weintraub (props). Michael Palmer is production stage manager and Isaac Goldbaum is assistant stage manager.

Performances of In Plain Sight are scheduled at Penguin Rep Theatre, a repurposed hay barn, located at 7 Crickettown Road. “The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting,” according to The New York Times. Says Mr. Horn, “It’s theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage.” The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.