BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards Update: BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Actor in a Musical

Steve DiNardo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westchester Sandbox Theatre 14%

Jack Hopkins - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 12%

Sam Rodd - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 9%

Best Actor in a Play

Jason Summers - NEXT FALL - Elmwood Playhouse 19%

Andrew Greenway - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 12%

Keith Young - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 11%

Best Actress in a Musical

Leana Rutt - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 9%

Bridget Fenton Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 8%

Rachel Schmaier - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 7%

Best Actress in a Play

Meghan Lane - DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Mariann Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Meg Sewell - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Best Choreographer

Kelli Gautreau - TUCK EVERLASTING - White Plains Performing Arts Center 29%

Jason Summers - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 18%

Erin Pryor - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 14%

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Stephanie Lourenco Viegas - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 34%

Keith Nielsen - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre 17%

Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 16%

Best Costume Design in a Play

Janet Fenton - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 46%

Suzanne Potoma - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 30%

Patricia E. Doherty - ART - Penguin Rep 23%

Best Director of a Musical

Michael Mirra - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 20%

Larry Gabbard - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 20%

Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 14%

Best Director of a Play

Elizabeth Paldino - A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group 24%

Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 23%

Kathy Gnazzo - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 15%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 14%

MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 14%

CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 13%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 32%

THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 17%

DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 16%

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 23%

Nico Pechin - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 19%

Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree 15%

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Mike Gnazzo - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 37%

Cyrus Newitt - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 37%

Zachary Chambers - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 26%

Best Musical

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%

CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 14%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westchester Sandbox Theatre 12%

Best Musical Direction

Tony Bellomy - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 19%

Rachel Cohen - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 19%

Polina Senderovna - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 16%

Best Play

A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group 25%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 19%

MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Best Set Design in a Musical

David Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 22%

Anthony Valbiro - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%

Jose Velez - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 16%

Best Set Design in a Play

Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 32%

Ralph Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 31%

David Morabito - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 18%

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 31%

Bryan McPartlan - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 29%

Bryan McPartlan - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 28%

Best Sound Design in a Play

Larry Wilbur - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 62%

Dan Scherer - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 38%

