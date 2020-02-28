Broadway Training Center Of Westchester To Present Regional Premiere Of AS YOU LIKE IT: A NEW MUSICAL

Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC), one of the region's premier performing arts schools, will present Shaina Taub's "As You Like It: A New Musical" March 27 through March 29 at the Irvington Theater (formerly Irvington Town Hall Theater) in Irvington, N.Y. The show will feature BTC's award-winning senior ensemble consisting of their most mature and advanced students from throughout Westchester and Rockland counties and the Bronx.

Adapted from one of William Shakespeare's comedies "As You Like It", this musical adaptation tells the story of Rosalind and Celia, cousins who are exiled from court by Rosalind's totalitarian uncle, Duke Frederick. Rosalind and Celia decide to run away to the Forest of Arden disguised as a young man and a poor lady, respectively. Mistaken identities, love, and forgiveness all take place while our characters are exploring themselves in the Forest of Arden.

"We're thrilled to bring this timeless tale to the Rivertowns," said Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos, co-artistic directors of the nonprofit, Hastings-on-Hudson-based program. "As You Like It is a delightful, romping, and poignant story about accepting love in all it's forms and tearing down borders, which we think is more important than ever today."

"As You Like It: A New Musical" is making its Regional Premiere in Irvington, NY. The musical most notably was performed at The Delacorte Theater in 2017 for Public Works' premiere performance. In addition, because of its timeliness and important message, "As You Like It" will be performed at The Delacorte Theater once again as its mainstage show at Shakespeare in the Park this summer!

With a faculty comprised of working professionals who have performed on Broadway and other top venues, BTC is well known for its high-quality productions and high-impact youth education work. Ensemble members are required to take two classes a semester as part of the intensive program, committing to a full year of study.

The school and its students have won over 45 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble for eleven years in a row. Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes as the best in Southern Westchester, and Westchester Family has named it "Best Children's Theater Company" and a "Top 5" dance studio.

With music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, "As You Like It: A New Musical" is a ravishing story of chance encounters and self-discovery!

Arts Editors and Reporters: Please call 914-478-7065 to arrange for press passes, an interview with one of the artistic directors or a visit to a dress rehearsal Mar. 24-26 from 6-9pm. Additional photos and video available on request.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCES

Broadway Training Center of Westchester presents "As You Like It: A New Musical"

Directed by Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos

Performed by the BTC Senior Ensemble

Rated PG

Adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery

Music and Lyrics by Shaina Taub

WHERE:

Irvington Theater

85 Main Street

Irvington, NY 10533

WHEN:

Friday, March 27 at 7pm

Saturday, March 28 at 7pm

Sunday, March 29 at 3pm

TICKETS:

$22 adults, $18 students and seniors

*There is an additional fee of $3 per ticket if purchased at the door.

Reserved seating available online at www.BroadwayTraining.com/Tickets

Or by calling the ITHT box office 914-591-6602

ABOUT BROADWAY TRAINING CENTER

Based in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, Broadway Training Center of Westchester is a premier performing arts school that provides year-long training programs in acting, voice, dance and performance ensembles for grades K-12 and adults. Celebrating its 28th anniversary this year, BTC is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about its Youth, Teen and Adult Enrichment programs, please visit www.BroadwayTraining.com or call 914-478-7065.





