Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Names Four New Trustees to its Governing Board

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has announced the appointment of four new members to the organization's Board of Trustees.

J. Frank Brown , Glenn L. Friedman, Judith Lisselot Janney, and Richard Rowley will join the Center's existing board members alongside Bethel Woods Founder and Chairman Alan Gerry in carrying out the vision and mission of the Center as a world-class cultural institution.

"We are so pleased to welcome these proven and dedicated leaders to our Board. They bring decades of experience both from their professional careers and tenures on other boards and organizations. These individuals will contribute a variety of skills in key areas including management, business development, fundraising, and marketing," said Bethel Woods Chief Executive Officer, Eric Frances. "Our new trustees will join the organization at an exciting and pivotal time, as we develop strategic plans for the next chapter of Bethel Woods while celebrating 15 years of service to our community and audiences," he added.

Though new to the board, each of these individuals have been active supporters of Bethel Woods over the years as members, committee chairs, donors, and spirited advocates.

J. Frank Brown is a Managing Director and the Chief Risk Officer at General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm. Previously, Mr. Brown served as Dean of INSEAD, the leading international business school with campuses in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Prior to INSEAD, Mr. Brown had a distinguished 26-year career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, including leading the Advisory Services practice. Mr. Brown is the author of The Global Business Leader: Practical Advice for Success in a Transcultural Marketplace and is a frequent speaker on leadership. Mr. Brown currently serves on the Boards of The Asia Society, The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and The Home Depot, Inc.

Glenn L. Friedman is the CEO of Prager Metis International and Co-Managing Partner of Prager Metis CPAs, an advisory and accounting firm that has served the arts and entertainment industry for over 100 years. Mr. Friedman is a board member of RYLTI, a unique platform that leverages artificial intelligence to cut through royalty complexities, and has served on the National Advisory Board for the Alzheimer's Association. He is a current Board Member for the New York State Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, and is a member of the Large and Medium-Sized Firms Practice Management Committee of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Friedman is a noted expert in the area of mergers and acquisitions, and has spoken at several conferences on best practices prior to and after the deal.

Judith Lisselot Janney currently serves as the President and Founder of Cruz-Janney Consulting, a strategic marketing consulting firm based in New York City. Previously, Ms. Janney was a Marketing Director at American Express and a Brand Manager with L'Oréal USA. Ms. Janney also spends time volunteering with the Leman Manhattan Preparatory School.

Richard Rowley is the former owner of Rowley Building Products Corp. and current CEO of the Rowley Companies, which manage their real estate holdings, investments, and philanthropic activities. Mr. Rowley serves on the Board of the Orange Bank & Trust Company, is a founding contributor of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan Counties, and co-founder of the Rowley Family Foundation.