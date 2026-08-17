BEES DELUXE, MICHAEL GOSS BAND to Play Double-Bill Show at Colony Woodstock

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Colony Woodstock will host a premier night of contemporary and original blues music on Thursday, August 27th, featuring a powerhouse double-bill performance by the award-winning British/American blues band Bees Deluxe alongside local favorites The Michael Goss Band. Doors for the 18+ event will open at 6:00 p.m., with live music kicking off at 7:00 p.m. The venue is located at 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock, NY 12498.

Bees Deluxe comes to the Hudson Valley following a highly decorated run, including being named winners of both the 2025 and 2026 New Hampshire State Blues Challenges and finishing as semi-finalists at the prestigious International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Fronted and founded by British guitarist Conrad Warre-a London native who toured Europe with Joe Jackson, played CBGB's, and worked directly with David Bowie and Frank Zappa during his time at Rykodisc-the Boston-based ensemble is hell-bent on bringing the blues into the 21st century. Their distinct repertoire features a mix of addictive originals and fresh takes on classics ranging from Billie Holiday to Jimi Hendrix.

The lineup features Conrad Warre on lead guitar and vocals, Carol Band on keyboards, harmonica, and vocals, Dylan DiChiara on drums, and Jack Osmond on bass. "We're thrilled to be playing Colony Woodstock with our friends the Michael Goss Band," says Warre. "It's our first time in Woodstock, and we are excited to be part of the amazing music scene here."

Sharing the bill is The Michael Goss Band, a compelling force rooted in the vibrant musical tapestry of Woodstock, NY. Channeling the historic spirit of the iconic local music scene, this dynamic ensemble, led by the talented Michael Goss, weaves a sonic tapestry that reflects rich blues traditions while infusing them with a contemporary edge. The group delivers a unique blend of soulful vocals, masterful instrumentation, and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with deep authenticity.

The performance takes place beneath the onic, 100-year-old wood-beamed ceiling of Colony Woodstock, offering an intimate listening environment with a broad, shallow stage and near-level terrain where artists and audiences connect closely. Advance tickets are available now for $15 and can be purchased online directly through Eventbrite.

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