Aztec Two-Step 2.0 to Present The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook

On Sunday January 9, 2022, 7:00 PM at Daryl's House Club in Pawling NY, Aztec Two-Step 2.0, the new incarnation of legendary folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step, will perform their acclaimed Simon & Garfunkel Songbook show.

This will be the first time the show will be performed in Dutchess County. Tickets are $40 reserved, $25 general admission, online https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-simon-garfunkel-songbook-daryls-house-tickets/11023125?pl=daryl or by calling the club 845-289-0185.

This unique and entertaining music and multimedia event chronicles the extraordinary career of Simon & Garfunkel. The music speaks for itself, anchored by Rex Fowler, co-founder of the renowned folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step, and his wife, Dodie Pettit, an original cast member of Broadway's The Phantom of The Opera.

The show's storyline was originally created by Pete Fornatale, the late great pioneer of progressive FM radio and author of Simon & Garfunkel's Bookends biography. Now telling the stories, emceeing and directing the engaging and amusing multimedia show is Fornatale's dear friend and protégé, Tony Traguardo, WCWP-fm radio host, noted rock music historian, podcaster and founding board member of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.



