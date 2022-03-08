Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time for their Community Stage. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.



Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville NY.



Friday, April 1 at 8pm

Saturday, April 2 at 8pm

Sunday, April 3 at 2pm

Friday, April 8 at 8pm

Saturday, April 9 at 8pm



Tickets are $28 for adults, $22 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen. Starring: Katy Cocovinis, Emily Fink, Chris Hale, Tony Hamilton, India Hammer, Andrew Laden, Phyllis Lindy, John Palacio, Sam Selesnick, Jesse Singleton, Leslie F. Smithey, Jennifer G. R. Tulchin*



Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is "a beautiful, eloquent, dazzlingly inventive show about the wonders of life." -Evening Standard (London). Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Finding himself under suspicion for the murder of his neighbor's dog, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who really murdered Wellington. As he interviews the neighbors, his detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world and that of everyone he meets along the way.



About Arc Stages

Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof.



The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages (youth and adult) can explore the world of theatre through a professional rehearsal process, master classes, outreach and intensive ensemble work.



The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in musicals and dramas.



The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.



These three theatres, all under one roof, strive to better serve the community and its artistic needs.



*member of Actors' Equity Association