Arc Stages Presents ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER by Rajiv Joseph

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents Animals Out of Paper to close out the fifth season for their professional company, the Next Stage. The Next Stage focuses on showcasing new, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.

Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville NY.



Friday, January 31 at 8pm

Saturday, February 1 at 8pm

Friday, February 7 at 8pm

Saturday, February 8 at 8pm

Sunday, February 9 at 2pm

Friday, February 14 at 8pm

Saturday, February 15 at 8pm





Tickets are $36 for adults, $28 for students/seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.



Animals Out of Paper will be directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin.



Starring: Emily Sohn*, David Lanson*, Eshan Bay



*member of Actors' Equity Association



In the wake of her recent divorce, origami artist Ilana has barricaded herself in her studio, surrounded by paper cranes and Chinese take-out boxes. Her seclusion is interrupted by Andy, an energetic high school teacher, and his student Suresh, an origami prodigy. Both urge

Ilana back into the world. Animals Out of Paper is a funny, poignant play about the collision of mismatched people and the complicated ways we hurt, heal and love those around us.



About Arc Stages

Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof.

The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages (youth and adult) can explore the world of theatre through a professional rehearsal process, master classes, outreach and intensive ensemble work.



The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in American musicals and dramas.

The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that endeavors to produce high quality contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.





