Arc Stages Announces First Annual Playwriting Festival LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents their First Annual Playwriting Festival: "Love is a Many Splendored Thing."

The Performance will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville NY on Saturday, April 30th at 7pm

Tickets are available for both in person and virtual viewing, and are $12. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.



The Arc Stages First Annual Playwriting Festival: "Love is a Many Splendored Thing" will be directed by Reid Aronson, Rena Gavigan, and Jeff Raab. The evening will feature 9 original one-act plays inspired by the theme of love written by; Katherine Swan, Jeffrey Neuman, Chris Widney, Angela J. Davis, Jeff Dunne, Seth Freeman, Ava Love Hanna, Paige Zubel, and James Still. The festival is the culmination of a submission process in which over 600 plays were submitted to Arc Stages for consideration

Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof.

The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages (youth and adult) can explore the world of theatre through a professional rehearsal process, master classes, outreach and intensive ensemble work.

The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in musicals and dramas.

The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.

These three theatres, all under one roof, strive to better serve the community and its artistic needs.