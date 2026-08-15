YOU'VE STILL GOT A FRIEND To Make World Premiere At Theatre By The Sea

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Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney is set to host the World Premiere of You've Still Got a Friend: A Musical Tribute to the Lives and Friendship of Carole King & James Taylor.

“I’m so thrilled to be able to host the World Premiere of this brand-new piece!” said Mr. Hanney. “What better way to close out the season than by treating theatregoers to something new and exciting, featuring the music of two iconic singer songwriters who share a 50-year friendship. I simply cannot wait until opening night!”

Created and presented by Tony® Award-winning producers, GFOUR Productions, this concert event weaves together iconic songs and heartfelt performances with the stories behind the music and celebrates the friendship and collaboration of Carole King and James Taylor. This journey through the lives of two legendary artists features beloved favorites like “Fire and Rain,” “Beautiful,” “Sweet Baby James,” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Audiences are invited into an evening of timeless songwriting and storytelling, highlighting the joy, warmth, and tenderness of a remarkable friendship and the music it inspired.

Featuring the talents of Hunter Brown, Allie Seibold, Elizabeth Nestlerode and Charlie Wehde, and musicians Seth Eliser, Sophie Amelkin, Bobby Brennan, and Louis Tucci, You’ve Still Got a Friend is conceived and directed by three-time Tony® Award-winning producer Seth Greenleaf, whose Broadway credits include Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Inheritance, and Stereophonic, winner of five 2024 Tony® Awards.

The creative team includes orchestrator and music supervisor Christopher North, associate director and concert staging by Taylor O’Toole, scenic and lighting design by Alex Perry, sound design by David Lanza, original scenic artwork by Danielle Rose Fisher, and video design by Ben Auxier.

You’ve Still Got A Friend will be presented from August 20–September 13, with preview performances on August 20 and opening night scheduled for August 21. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday (except September 8) and Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm, and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, a special added Wednesday matinee on September 9 at 2pm and Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 pm.

The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.

Tickets for preview performances, Thursday, August 20 are $64, and $66 - $96 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

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