Little Theatre Of Fall River to Present A Free THEATRE ON THE LAWN Event

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Little Theatre of Fall River will present Theatre on the Lawn at the Fall River Carousel. Join in for an afternoon of free theatre with company members presenting a preview of their upcoming season, which includes White Christmas, The Secret Garden and more.

Little Theatre of Fall River has spent more than 90 years bringing performances to the Greater Fall River area. It is one of the oldest community theatre organizations in the nation. It started in 1935 with the goal to "bring good theater to the surrounding community at a price nearly everyone could afford" and continues this mission today. The event will feature the talents of over 30 LTFR members.

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and refreshments or visit Gathering Grounds Cafe at the Carousel so that you can enjoy a fun afternoon of free theatre at Fall River Carousel on 16 August at 2:00 PM.

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