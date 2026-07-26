Review: TITANIC THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea

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It's a story that never gets old-a tale of ignorance, greed, selfishness and endearing love with an impact that still throttles you 114 years later.

Theatre By The Sea continued its 93rd season with the five-time Tony Award winning musical Titanic The Broadway Musical with Kevin Hill at the helm as Produing Artistic Director, who had directed Titanic for Theatre By The Sea's sister theatre, North Shore Music Theatre in 2024, securing two Elliot Norton theatre awards for Outstanding Director and Outstanding Ensemble. Now, it was Theatre By The Sea's chance to sail on.

Unrelated to the film that originated in the same year-1997-Titanic The Broadway Musical, winner of Five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score, strikes to the heart of the Titanic disaster of April 15, 1912 where 1,517 people died due to negligence and ignorance and the true stories that unfolded that night before, during and after the "unsinkable" ship his its fateful iceberg.

The cast is nothing short of incredible with Nathan Haltiwanger playing an incorrigible Bruce Ismay, head of the White Star Line who owned the Titanic and pushed the captain to dangerous speeds to keep their schedule intact; Jeff Williams as Titanic's Captain EJ Smith, who failed to be able to live in the crosshairs of keeping Ismay happy while maintaining a safe journey and shipbuilder Thomas Andrews who found out too late the design shortcomings that doomed his beloved ship, played by Matthew Provencal.

But this is a cast of all A List talents and every musical number is simply stunning. I loved how the musical gave equal time to the First, Second and Third class passengers, singing of entitlement, jealousy and aspiration. Featuring more than 22 differents songs, look for some incredible performances of "What a Remarkable Age this is" by First Class Steward Henry Etches, played by Michael D. Viveiros, "I Have Danced" by the inspiring voice of Kristen Rose Kelleher as second class passenger Alice Beane who was in love with the first class lifestyle; "Lady's Maid" by third class and fiery Irish lass passenger Kate McGowan, played by the wonderful voice of Sarah Bleything and the haunting "Still", performed by the inseparable couple Isidor & Ida Strauss, played by Fred Sullivan Jr. and Dawn Tucker, who held hands to the end.

There is no bigger Titanic "geek" then me, as my wife calls it, having read dozens of books and watched all the documentaries and movies and I was a little concerned that this production would eschew the truth, leaving me disappointed but there is nothing about this production that will let you down. From the incredible stage to the ultra-talented cast and a book that kept to the truth flowing at all costs(yes there was a ship very near to the Titanic that turned off its radio for the night that could have saved all those who died), Theatre By The Sea's "Titanic The Broadway Musical" is nothing short of a heart-stopping, gut-wrenching tribute to a story that should never have had to be told. I don't recall ever seeing a production where every single actor is at the top of their game in every number they sing. The musical is a wonderful dedication to the touching stories that have made this story continue to be so endearing over the 114 years since they were first told. This production, roughly 2.5 hours with a 15 minute intermission, is something kids should definitely see. I was around 8 when my fascination with the Titanic took hold and its a lesson for all of us to know in order to help us avoid ever repeating it.

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