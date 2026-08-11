ART to Open at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn

NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Little Theatre of Fall River will present Art, a play by Yasmina Reza and adapted by Christopher Hampton, at Little Theatre's Firebarn.

How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art?

What if one painting could change everything between friends? In Art, a seemingly simple purchase of a white painting with white lines ignites a devastatingly funny and deeply revealing battle over taste, ego, and the fragile bonds of friendship. Three longtime friends are faced with a controversial artwork, and suddenly, everything they thought they knew about each other is up for debate. Witty, sharp, and disarmingly honest, Art explores how quickly admiration can turn into judgment and how art can expose more about the viewer than the canvas itself.

Art is directed by Roberto S.C. Soares and stage managed by Nadine Goulet. It features Zach Taylor Boulay as Yvan, Chris Clark as Marc, and David Allen Jeffrey as Serge.

This modern classic asks a deceptively simple question: When does taste become truth... and when does it tear us apart? Art is elegant, brutal, hilarious, and human. Friendship has never been so finely framed.

Performance Details:

Where: The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River, 340 Prospect St. Fall River, MA 02720

When: 20-22 and 27-29 August at 7:30 PM and 23 and 30 August at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for children. Purchase tickets at https://www.littletheatre.net/art.

For more information, visit www.littletheatre.net or email tickets@littletheatre.net

Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming