ART to Open at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn
Roberto S.C. Soares directs a cast including Zach Taylor Boulay, Chris Clark and David Allen Jeffrey.
Little Theatre of Fall River will present Art, a play by Yasmina Reza and adapted by Christopher Hampton, at Little Theatre's Firebarn.
How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art?
What if one painting could change everything between friends? In Art, a seemingly simple purchase of a white painting with white lines ignites a devastatingly funny and deeply revealing battle over taste, ego, and the fragile bonds of friendship. Three longtime friends are faced with a controversial artwork, and suddenly, everything they thought they knew about each other is up for debate. Witty, sharp, and disarmingly honest, Art explores how quickly admiration can turn into judgment and how art can expose more about the viewer than the canvas itself.
Art is directed by Roberto S.C. Soares and stage managed by Nadine Goulet. It features Zach Taylor Boulay as Yvan, Chris Clark as Marc, and David Allen Jeffrey as Serge.
This modern classic asks a deceptively simple question: When does taste become truth... and when does it tear us apart? Art is elegant, brutal, hilarious, and human. Friendship has never been so finely framed.
Performance Details:
Where: The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River, 340 Prospect St. Fall River, MA 02720
When: 20-22 and 27-29 August at 7:30 PM and 23 and 30 August at 2:00 PM
Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for children. Purchase tickets at https://www.littletheatre.net/art.
For more information, visit www.littletheatre.net or email tickets@littletheatre.net
|
Mamma Mia! - In Concert
NK Town Beach Bandshell (8/15-8/15)
|
Ballet Meets The Beatles
Ballet RI (3/12-3/21)
|
PVDFest
Downtown Providence (9/18-9/19)
|
Deathtrap
The Little Theater Of Fall River (10/15-10/25)
|
Get Merry!
Swamp Meadow Community Theatre (12/11-12/13)
|
The Secret Garden
The Little Theater Of Fall River (2/04-2/14)
|
Plaza Suite
The Little Theater Of Fall River (4/15-4/25)
|
In Motion
Ballet RI (10/23-10/25)
|
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Little Theater Of Fall River (12/03-12/13)
|
Made On Hope
Ballet RI (4/16-4/25)