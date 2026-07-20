TITANIC to Continue Theatre By The Sea's 93rd Season

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Theatre By The Sea will continue its 93rd season with Titanic The Broadway Musical, which will be presented from July 23 – August 15, 2026. This epic musical features the real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world - from the Third-Class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to the First-Class passengers living a life of privilege. Winner of five 1997 Tony Awards, Titanic The Broadway Musical is setting sail in a majestic production at Theatre By The Sea that is sure to be the theatrical event of the summer! Titanic The Broadway Musical, with story and book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Directed and choreographed by Theatre By The Sea's Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill, who directed previous TBTS productions of Grease, Waitress, Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Sister Act, Young Frankenstein, Mary Poppins, Grease, and Hello, Dolly!, with musical direction by Milton Granger, who music directed TBTS productions of Little Shop of Horrors, 42nd Street, Jersey Boys, My Way, Singin' in the Rain, CATS, Mary Poppins, and My Fair Lady, the twenty-nine member cast includes Evan Bertram, Julia Bibeault, Sara Bleything, Joshua Shea Coates, Abriel Coleman, Brenton Cosier, Alexander Davis, Chris Graham, Nathan Haltiwanger, Jackson Hurt, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ginger Kroll, Alex LeBlanc, Sebastian Martelle, Andy McLeavey, Matthew Neal, Jordan Okeke, Matthew Provençal, Skyler Shields, Myranda Rose Silva, Jolie Smith, Alyson Snyder, Fred Sulivan, Jr., Jake Tomé Rotz, Dawn Tucker, Miguel Ángel Vásquez, Michael D. Viveiros, Nicole Weitzman and Jeff Williams.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Cassie McKnight, lighting designer Noele Stollmack, sound designer Chad Parsley, wig, hair and makeup designer Erin Kennedy Lunsford, dialect coach Keri Safran, with original costumes designed by Jeffrey Meek and provided by Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, with additional costumes provided by Costume World; along with, Emily F. McMullen (Production Stage Manager) and Jordan Jones (Assistant Stage Manager). Titanic is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Bob Richard (Associate Producer).

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining at the on-site restaurant, Bistro By The Sea, which is being managed by Mark & Alicia Bryson of Duck Press in Wakefield. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at www.theatrebythesea.com/menu or by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

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