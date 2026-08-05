FROM FREE TO FREEDOM to Play Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket
The 75-minute production features an original score and choreography by Shaffany Terrell.
Mixed Magic Theatre will present From Free to Freedom, an original music, dance, and storytelling experience written and directed by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, August 21–23 at its Pawtucket, Rhode Island home. Featuring an original score, vibrant choreography, and powerful storytelling, the production celebrates the resilience, creativity, and enduring spirit of African people throughout history.
As the United States commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, From Free to Freedom invites audiences to reflect on the lived experiences of those whose stories helped shape the nation's history and cultural identity. Through a dynamic blend of original music, dance, and narrative, the production traces the journey of African people from freedom in their homelands, through the horrors of enslavement, and ultimately toward liberation.
More than a history lesson, the 75-minute performance celebrates perseverance, creative survival, and the enduring strength of the human spirit, highlighting the inseparable connection between Black history and American history.
The production features a 14-song score, including 12 original compositions by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley. Music direction is by Kim Pitts-Wiley, with choreography by Shaffany Terrell.
The cast includes Rodney Witherspoon, Lauri Smalls, Jeannie Carson, Jason Quinn, Joyce Braboy, Habibah Jones Quddus, and Donna Osborne. Live music will be performed by Daniel Hill on keyboards alongside percussionists Kali Otto-Gentry and Michael Capeles.
Performance Information
From Free to Freedom
Written and Directed by: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley
Music Director: Kim Pitts-Wiley
Choreographer: Shaffany Terrell
Venue: Mixed Magic Theatre
560 Mineral Spring Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
Performance Schedule
Friday, August 21 – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 22 – 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 23 – 3:00 p.m.
Running Time: Approximately 75 minutes
Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Seating is limited.
Cast
The cast features Rodney Witherspoon, Lauri Smalls, Jeannie Carson, Jason Quinn, Joyce Braboy, Habibah Jones Quddus, and Donna Osborne.
Musicians
Daniel Hill (Keyboards), Kali Otto-Gentry (Percussion), and Michael Capeles (Percussion).
About Mixed Magic Theatre
Based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Mixed Magic Theatre is an acclaimed nonprofit arts organization founded in 2000 by Ricardo and Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley. For more than 25 years, the company has celebrated the experiences of Americans of African descent through theatre, music, dance, poetry, education, and community engagement while championing social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The company has earned numerous honors for its artistic excellence and community impact, including Pell Awards for founders Ricardo and Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley, the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities' Tom Roberts Prize for Creative Achievement, and the Pawtucket Foundation's Award of Distinction.
Mixed Magic Theatre continues its mission of building more literate and arts-active communities by presenting diverse stories, perspectives, and voices through the performing arts.
Photo Credit: Below: Thomas N. Walshiii
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